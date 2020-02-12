The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.
Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA’s best home record at 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.
Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11. His free throw made it 110-100 with 1:15 remaining after the Clippers cut the deficit to single digits.
Leonard faced the Sixers for the first time since his quadruple-doink, buzzer-beater knocked Philadelphia of the playoffs last May.
n Wizards 126, Bulls 114
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and Washington held off Zach LaVine and Chicago.
Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.
LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.
LaVine shot 15-of-21 from the field, including 8-for-11 from 3-point range. He is slated to compete in the 3-point contest during the All-Star festivities in Chicago this weekend.
n Pelicans 138,
Trail Blazers 117
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and New Orleans used a dominant second half to defeat Portland.
JJ Redick scored 20 and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans.
Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points — less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games.
n Spurs 114, Thunder 106
OKLAHOMA CITY — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and San Antonio stopped a five-game slide by topping Oklahoma City.
Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall.