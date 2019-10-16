The Daily Item
Southern Columbia football player Julian Fleming is now the top-rated senior prospect in the nation according to the latest ESPN recruiting rankings released this morning.
ESPN released its latest Class of 2020 ESPN300 on Tuesday and Fleming, an Ohio State verbal commit as a wide receiver, moved up to No. 1.
Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound senior, is already the Pennsylvania record holder for career touchdown catches (64) and career yards (4,566). He’s fifth in the state with 216 career catches, 50 catches short of Brian Lemelle of Bishop McDevitt’s record of 269.
He has helped the Tigers to consecutive state titles and a No. 1 ranking in Class 2A this year. The Tigers already own the state regular-season consecutive wins record, currently at 79 and have won 39 straight games overall.
This year, Fleming has 36 catches for 736 yards and nine scores.