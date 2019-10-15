Southern Columbia football player Julian Fleming is now the top-rated prospect in the nation according to the latest ESPN recruiting rankings released this morning.
ESPN released its latest Class of 2020 ESPN300 on Tuesday and Fleming, an Ohio State verbal commit as a wide receiver, moved up to No. 1. He had hovered around the top 5 for most of the recruiting cycle.
Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound senior, is already the Pennsylvania record holder for career touchdown catches and career yards. He has helped the Tigers to consecutive state titles and a No. 1 ranking in Class 2A this year.
This year, Fleming has 36 catches for 736 yards and 9 scores.
The Tigers take on fellow unbeaten Montoursville on Friday night.