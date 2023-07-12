Three years ago, Tom Reisinger sat in East Stroudsburg University’s baseball office thrilled to receive an opportunity to pitch in college.
Reisinger hadn’t been heavily recruited out of Mount Carmel, thanks in part to the COVID-19 outbreak canceling his senior season. It probably didn’t help that his three-sport regimen for the Red Tornadoes kept him away from the travel teams and showcases that lure many college recruiters.
No matter.
John Kochmansky wanted the big right-hander to play at East Stroudsburg.
As part of the longtime coach’s recruiting pitch that 2020 afternoon, he gestured to a picture on the wall of one of the Warriors’ Major League draft picks.
“He said, ‘I can see you being the next one of them,’” Reisinger recalled Tuesday. “I really didn’t think much of that until now, circling back to it.”
Reisinger did, indeed, become “the next one” Monday, when the Oakland Athletics selected him with the second pick of Round 10 (No. 286 overall) in the MLB Draft. He was the eighth draft pick in ESU program history, and the seventh in Kochmansky’s 16 years. Reisinger was one of just three Division II college players chosen among 614 draftees in 20 rounds this year.
The life-changing development followed his breakout junior season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, but Reisinger began his journey to pro ball — perhaps unwittingly — long ago.
“Coming in to East Stroudsburg, I wasn’t thinking about it at all. I wasn’t thinking I was going to get drafted or scouted or any of that stuff,” he said. “Basically I went from being an ESU student to playing in a college league to getting drafted and flying all the way across the country to start a professional career.
“It’s crazy.”
‘Really put me on the map’Reisinger blossomed as a varsity pitcher at Mount Carmel in his sophomore season, striking out 56 batters in 33 innings while posting a 2.55 ERA. As a junior in 2019, he went 4-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings to contribute to a school record 18 wins. He also batted .321 (35-for-109) over his final two high school baseball seasons.
In the fall he played quarterback for the vaunted Red Tornadoes. In the winter he shifted to the hardwood and filled an old-school center role, muscling his way to Daily Item Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2019-20.
Mount Carmel baseball coach Brenton Eades remembered at one point telling Reisinger’s father, Tom Jr., “you might want to look at baseball (long-term).”
Baseball had Reisinger’s heart, too. When he was plotting a course for his future, he said, “East Stroudsburg came along, and Coach K offered me the best offer.”
Before he even threw a pitch in a collegiate game, Reisinger raised eyebrows. He attended the Warriors’ pro day prior to his freshman season and clocked a 92 mph fastball. The following day, Kochmansky said several scouts had inquired about him.
“Right then and there, it really put me on the map,” Reisinger said. “I had a really good freshman summer and got a few eyes on me there, and right after that it just took off.”
By his sophomore season, he was throwing in the mid-90s and became a fixture in the ESU rotation, posting a 6-5 record, a 4.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 69 innings. The Detroit Tigers contacted him for general information they ask of prospects, but the overall draft buzz was minimal.
“I wasn’t surprised about it, but that just really pushed me into a new gear to just grind and do anything I can to achieve my goals this year,” Reisinger said. “I put in every single ounce of my body — the blood, sweat and tears — into this game, and it paid off. If you just trust God’s timing and trust His plan, don’t try to rush anything or force anything to happen, after time and hard work, He’ll give it to you. You’ve just got to be patient.”
Reisinger (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) flourished this past season, going 6-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings as the Warriors advanced to the PSAC and NCAA tournaments for the second consecutive year. He was named All-PSAC East First Team, American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Atlantic Region Second Team.
His 202 career strikeouts ranked sixth in East Stroudsburg history, while his 97 strikeouts were the fourth-most in any Warriors season.
“Coming into school, I obviously loved baseball, loved playing it. It was fun. Once I started to know that I could change my life, go farther onto the next level, that probably happened my sophomore spring season. That’s when I made the leap,” he said. “Going through the ups and downs of that season, staying focused and staying disciplined — getting up every day and doing what you don’t want to do and getting it done — it changed my mind set. That really translated into my junior year at ESU. I wasn’t trying to force anything, wasn’t worried about scouts watching me or if they were there. I was just going out there to do what I could do to get me and my team in the best possible situation to win. It ended up working out.”
‘I was freaking out’
Reisinger landed on the Wilmington Sharks’ roster this summer, pitching in the Coastal Plain League. His last outing was on Saturday, a four-inning stint against the division-leading Morehead City Marlins, in which he allowed just one run on four hits and struck out five lowering his ERA to 2.65 in five appearances.
Reisinger was working out Monday morning when he received a call from an Oakland scout who had expressed the team’s interest in the past. The draft began Sunday night with two rounds, and it would continue through Round 10 on Monday.
“He said, ‘We’re going to go heavy (drafting pitchers), so don’t be surprised if you get a call,’” Reisinger said. “I took it with a grain of salt, you know, because anything could happen.”
Still, Reisinger was glued to his phone in the Sharks’ locker room when the draft resumed at 2 p.m. He watched round after round unfold as that day’s selections drew toward a close and another game against the Marlins neared.
“About halfway through Round 9, I was like, All right. I didn’t get a call, so I don’t think I’m going to get picked,” he recalled. “Then around the last few picks of Round 9, the A’s scout called me and was talking over some financial situations, if I would take it not, and I agreed to what he was offering. He said, ‘All right. I’ll call you back.’
“So it flipped over to Round 10 and the A’s were on the clock, I haven’t got the call back yet ... and my phone froze up. I was freaking out.”
Reisinger hurried to catch up on a teammate’s phone, and when the web page was refreshed his name was staring back from the screen.
“That’s when everyone went crazy in the locker room,” he said. “That’s when the scout called back and was congratulating me. When he called me before they were going to pick me, I was basically in shock. I was shaking bad; I couldn’t talk; my heart was racing at a million beats per minute, like never before, so I was just trying to calm myself down.
“Just a whole bunch of emotions going through, and you don’t want to get too hype in case it doesn’t happen. When I saw my name come up, I screen-shotted it. It was just a dream come true.”
Congratulatory messages flooded social media, from East Stroudsburg, Kochmansky, Oakland, a rival high school, a former summer league team, rival CPL teams and scores of others.
“Tommy Reisinger represents what ESU baseball stands for: hard work, commitment and loyalty,” Kochmansky said in a press release. “We are so proud of Tommy!”
Reisinger laughed when he recalled Kochmansky telling him before his freshman season at ESU that the coach saw him “being a three-year guy at ESU and then getting picked in the draft.”
“I just give all the credit in the world to Coach K, because he believed in me before I even believed what I could do here,” Reisinger said. “Him believing in me throughout the years and watching me grow, I give it all to him. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”
‘He wins this time’
Reisinger made the eight-plus-hour drive home from North Carolina on Tuesday, planning to spend a few days with family before flying to Arizona on Friday.
He’ll likely spend the rest of the summer in the Arizona Complex League, a rookie-level Minor League circuit that operates in and around Phoenix. The A’s are currently fourth among five teams in the ACL Central Division. They are led by right-hander Alejandro Manzano, a 21-year-old Venezuelan, who is 2-1 with a 4.37 ERA.
“I feel like I was meant to be an athlete. Growing up I was an athlete. Going to college I just fell in love with it, and now I consider this as my job,” Reisinger said. “I’m just going to do whatever I can to keep helping myself to get to that next level and hopefully stick it out and make a career out of it.”
Before he leaves for “work,” however, Reisinger intends to enjoy his success in a running competition with younger sister Alyssa. She recently graduated from Mount Carmel after helping the Red Tornadoes win the 2021 Class 2A girls basketball state championship and being named Class 3A third team all-state as a senior. She will play at Lebanon Valley College in the winter.
“We always go back and forth about who accomplished what,” she said Monday. “He wins this time.”
“I won Monday, and I won all throughout high school and college!” Reisinger said with a laugh. “She’s going to have to battle through college, too.”