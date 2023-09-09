DANVILLE — Grace Everett scored both of her two goals in the second half, and Danville knocked off Southern Columbia, 4-1, on Saturday at Ironmen Stadium.
Emily Chillis gave Danville (4-1) the lead with 14:37 left in the first half.
Everett made 2-0 off an assist from Lauren Law just 41 seconds in to the second half. Madison Merrell added an unassisted goal for a 3-0 advantage.
Evertt's second goal came off an assist from Merrell with 1:58 left in the game.
Peyton Wislowski scored Southern's (0-4) only goal at the 16:27 mark in the second half.
Danville 4, Southern Columbia 1
First Half
D: Emily Chillis, 14:37.
Second Half
D: Grace Everett (Lauren Law), 39:19; D: Madison Merrell, 22:29; SC: Peyton Wislowski, 16:27; D: Everett (Merrell), 1:58.
Shots: D 22-16. Corners: D 6-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 10; Danville 9.