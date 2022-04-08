Lewisburg returns several key athletes from the team that claimed last year's District 4 Class 2A girls track and field title and finished fourth in the state.
Green Dragons coach Michael Espinosa is hoping his girls can continue to build on that success, as Lewisburg has not lost a dual meet in the last two seasons.
"Our team is comprised of excellent leaders and hard-working, focused athletes," Espinosa said. "I am very pleased with the size of our team this year. We have a large class of sophomores, many of whom didn’t participate last season, so there are many unknowns in the ninth and 10th grades."
There are also plenty of knowns for the Green Dragons, led by reigning Daily Item Track Athlete of the Year Siena Brazier.
Brazier, a senior, was a triple champion at both the Heartland Athletic Conference South Sectional and district meets last season. She swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and ran a leg on the gold medal-winning 1,600 relay team.
Then at states, Brazier helped the Green Dragons to a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Lewisburg also returns senior Elena Malone — a two-time state medalist in the 400, who will run track at Lafayette next season — and junior Maddy Ikeler — who qualified for states in the 300 hurdles last year. Both also ran legs on the state silver medal relay.
"Our 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were second and third in the state, respectively, last year, and those squads hope to match or exceed those positions this year," Espinosa said.
Senior Kyra Binney, who ran the opening leg of the 3,200 relay at states, is another key returner for the Green Dragons.
Espinosa said he is also looking for senior Madison Cardello to be one of the team's leaders.
"The goal is to be represented in all events at the district meet," Espinosa said. "Some of our key returners have earned district and state medals in the past and hope to climb higher on the podium this year."
The Green Dragons do have some holes to fill in the throws and jumps due to graduation.
Danville, Midd-West, Milton, Montoursville and Central Columbia are the teams chasing Lewisburg in HAC-II.
The Black Panthers, who placed 10th as a team at states last year, are hoping to overtake the Green Dragons this season.
"We hope to be very competitive again this year as we are every year, in both the HAC and overall district," Milton coach Rod Harris said.
Leading the way for Milton will be senior Riley Murray, who left Shippensburg with three state medals last spring.
Murray ran the anchor leg on the Black Panthers' state title-winning 400 relay team, tied for third in the pole vault, and was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Classmate Janae Bergey, who was an individual state qualifier in the 100, and sophomore Mackenzie Lopez also return from the 400 relay.
Danville coach Tina Bartholomew enters her second season in charge with a young and small team, but that doesn't mean the Ironmen are lacking talent.
Senior Coyla Bartholomew and sophomore Victoria Bartholomew both have state cross-country medals, and they anchor a good group of distance runners for Danville.
"Our strengths are our returning athletes that have experience and strong work ethic," coach Bartholomew said. "(There are several) returning athletes that have experience at the district and state levels, and also have high goals for the season. We have several strong first-year athletes showing great possibilities in several areas."
The difficulty for the Ironmen will come in filling all of the events with a smaller roster, but the coach said she was pleased with the work her athletes have been putting in.
"I am looking forward to seeing these girls develop this season," coach Bartholomew said.
Jason Gemberling has only two seniors on his 25-athlete roster at Midd-West, so he is also fielding a young team.
Sophomores Camryn Pyle and Alyssa Heckman return for the Mustangs after scoring points at the district meet last year.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
(Valley capsules)
DANVILLE
Coach: Tina Bartholomew
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Coyla Bartholomew, sr.; Jedda Levy, sr.; Bella Johns, jr.; Brenna Ross, jr.; Sarah Sharp, jr.; Angela Weng, jr.; Nayeli Williams, jr.; Maria Zavala, jr.; Hannah Bartholomew, so.; Victoria Bartholomew, so.; Maren Bowman, so.; Emily Chillis, so.; Chloe Drabant, so.; Jill Nied, so.; Emma Parker, so.; Emily Kehoe, so.; Saige Sarviss, so.; Alivia Shen, so.; Gracie Shultz, so.; Alexis Snover, so.; Alaina Soza, so.; Brooke Woll, so.; Madeline Cross, fr.; Gianna Harvey, fr.; Maya Hasenbalg, fr.; Anna Hummell, fr.; Lauren Law, fr.; Kamryn Michaels, fr.; Alexandra Romanot, fr.; Ava Ross, fr.; Lauren Stoudt, fr.; Lydia Weaver, fr.; Abril Xu, fr.
LEWISBURG
Coach: Michael Espinosa
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Addison Altoft, so.; Alexus Ayala, jr.; Sakina Balavenkatesan, so.; Lindsey Barker, fr.; Olivia Beattie, sr.; Kiran Bedi, sr.; Kyra Binney, sr.; Jenna Binney, so.; Caroline Blakeslee, fr.; Maria Bozella, fr.; Siena Brazier, sr.; Kiera Breeding, jr.; Grace Bruckhart, jr.; Hazel Buonopane, jr.; Autumn Campbell, so.; Madison Cardello, sr.; Amber Carollo, fr.; Katherine Cheville, jr.; Skylar Crosby, fr.; Jillianne Donner, fr.; Kaitlyn Doran, fr.; Anna Drouin, so.; Grace Evans, sr.; Sophia Evans, so.; Summer Evans, so.; Emma Freeman, sr.; Sophia Freeman, jr.; Ariana Garcia-Easton, jr.; Emma Gerlinski, so.; Lucie Gosson-Roy, fr.; Ava Harmon, so.; Mae Haussmann, fr.; Kate Haussmann, so.; Liv Heid, so.; Lauren Hetherington, fr.; Maddy Ikeler, jr.; Mai Isleem, fr.; Alanna Jacob, fr.; Catherine Jacobson, sr.; Annabelle Jiang, so.; Liberty Justice-Dean, sr.; Kyrstin Keister, so.; Isabelle Kim, so.; Bridget Kinnaman, sr.; Anasofia Kokoruda, fr.; Layla Lachhab, so.; Nadia Lachhab, fr.; Mikayla Long, jr.; Elena Malone, sr.; Sophie Martin, jr.; Kathleen McTammany, sr.; McKenna Meadows, so.; Ella Mirshahi, so.; Olivia Morgan, so.; Valerie Naylor, jr.; Marissa Paul, jr.; Carina Pavlov, sr.; Audrey Pennington, jr.; Orissa Reed, fr.; Valeria Riley, so.; Gabriella Rosenberg, jr.; Brooke-Lynne Schreffler, fr.; Emmilou Schumacher, jr.; Talia Sokol, so.; Torrence Spicher, jr.; Madeleine Still, jr.; Laura Tranquillo, so.; Emma Trupp, so.; Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, sr.; Samantha Wakeman, jr.; Olivia Walker, fr.; Medha Yenireddy, sr.; Nia Young, so.; Phoenix Zinszer, fr.
MIDD-WEST
Coach: Jason Gemberling
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Lana Aitkins, so.; Makayla Arbogast, fr.; Emily Bickel, so.; Nicole Brouse, so.; Allison Cramer, fr.; Alyssa Heckman, so.; Alannah Hoover, fr.; Alyssa Hoover, sr.; Delaney Klingler, jr.; Kiersten Mast, jr.; Audreyanna Norman, fr.; Camryn Pyle, so.; Chloe Sauer, jr.; Tayla Schreffler, sr.; Paris Seibel, so.; Claire Sellers, so.; Lauren Sellers, so.; Lilly Siska, so.; Ella Swartz, fr.; Bailey Wagner, fr.; Rylee Weaver, jr.; Jasmine Williams, fr.; Rebecca Yount, jr.; Samantha Zechman, so.; Leah Zimmerman, fr.
MILTON
Coach: Rod Harris
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alexis Beaver, sr.; Janae Bergey, sr.; Elise Degols, sr.; Kelly Hause, sr.; Jacklyn Hopple, sr.; Jillian Hopple, sr.; Mackenzi McBride, sr.; Riley Murray, sr.; Aaliyah Myers, sr.; Kyla Rovenolt, sr.; Ashley Shamblen, sr.; Anita Shek, sr.; Leah Walter, sr.; Patience Benshoff, jr.; Sara Dewyer, jr.; Emma East, jr.; Carly Neidig, jr.; Morgan Reiner, jr.; Ryen Roush, jr.; Dania Santana-Reyes, jr.; Alivia Snyder, jr.; Ryleigh Stewart, jr.; Justianna Swank-Leach, jr.; Aliana Ayala, so.; Hilhary Baez, so.; Talya Bardole, so.; Aubree Carl, so.; Alayna Chappell, so.; Lydia Crawford, so.; Mercedez Farr, so.; Brianna Gordner, so.; Tori Gordner, so.; Zoe Letteer, so.; Mackenzie Lopez, so.; Daileinis Nieves-Rodriguez, so.; Abigail Saber, so.; Madelyn Waltman, so.; Leah Willow, so.; Lauryn Aunkst, fr.; Lilly Batman, fr.; Carlie Dauberman, fr.; Amelia Gainer, fr.; Lily Harter, fr.; Jayden Mather, fr.; Julia Mong, fr.; Kelise Morales, fr.; Abigail Moser, fr.; Addyson Murray, fr.; Kiera Nickles, fr.; Camron Roush, fr.; Kyleigh Snyder, fr.