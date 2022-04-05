Could the six-year championship reign by Selinsgrove end this season?
Graduation has depleted coach Mike Stebila’s Seals of many of their District 4 Class 3A champions from last season, especially in the track events.
Meanwhile, at least three teams appear ready to make strong bids to climb to the top of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I standings.
Cross-river rival Shikellamy, led by first-year coach Matt McConnell, comes off a 5-2 overall (4-2 HAC-I) season, and McConnell said that he returns most of his athletes from last year.
Perennial title contender Williamsport should have a say in the title chase, but, judging by the Millionaires’ league opener at home versus Mifflinburg last week, (a 78-72 Millionaires victory), it would not be surprising if the Wildcats, led by new coach Jeff Kiss helps tighten the league race.
Kiss knows something about winning division championships, having won three division titles as the head man of the Selinsgrove girls program.
The other Valley team in HAC-I, Shamokin, should also improve this season if for no other reason than, in a cooperative agreement with neighboring Line Mountain, coach Dave Kopitsky has welcomed eight Eagles to join his Indians.
Jersey Shore and Central Mountain round out the teams in the division.
Selinsgrove isn’t ready to fade into the distance, however, as the Seals have started 3-0, including a win over the Braves in the season opener last week.
The lone returning district champion is Shaela Kruskie, who won the gold in the 3,200-meter run as a freshman. Six of last year’s district champions from Selinsgrove graduated.
Noting that his team won six of the seven field events in last year’s district championship meet, but only one on the track, Stebila said: “This year, we look to become a little more successful on the track.”
Stebila said Carly Aument and Maryrose Molina-Shuman will anchor the sprint team while Abby Parise returns as a district place-winner in both hurdles races as well as being the long jump runner-up.
Ava Blair also returns as a hurdles place-winner, as well as a triple jump medalist.
Emily Fry returns to the team after two years away to help in the mid-distance and distance races. Avery DeFazio and Maddie Fertig are both returning after placing in the high jump at the district meet.
“Our throws are very deep with us having a possible different placer at each meet,” Stebila said.
McConnell said that, in addition to the return of most of the team, the Braves’ other strengths are young talent that has the potential to contribute immediately, and large senior and junior classes.
Concerns going into the season are lack of depth in some events and a tough early-season schedule.
“All the teams in the PHAC have a nice group of returning athletes and talent,” McConnell said. “Any team can win on any given day. All of the dual meets should be competitive this season.’’
McConnell added that his team needs some of the young talent to develop quickly in order to help support the returning athletes.
The Braves have a solid corps of eight returners, McConnell said.
Senior mid-distance and distance runner Alyssa Keeley ranks first all-time in program history in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 18.36 seconds, and is fourth in the 1,600 (5:17.09) and sixth in the 3,200 (11:55.59).
Junior sprinter Sophia Feathers is fifth in the 100 (12.92), fourth in the 200 (27.38) and 11th in the 400 (1:04.84).
Three of the four runners on last year’s 4x400 relay team (Keeley, Melia Raker and Feathers) are back after running the program’s fourth-best time in that event (4:13.55).
Senior throwers Meghan Bussey and Brianna Massey are also back.
Sophomore Lauryn Michaels and junior Cameron Hoover return in the high and triple jumps.
Other top returners, according to McConnell, are senior sprinter and pole vaulter Emma Bronowicz, senior high jumper and thrower Melanie Minnier and junior runner Olivia Solomon.
Mifflinburg’s Kiss returns to head coaching duties after serving as an assistant last season to Jeremiah Allen, who retired. Kiss led the Seals for eight seasons, although one was canceled because of the pandemic.
Kiss is optimistic about the season, even though last year’s team finished 1-5 overall (1-4 HAC-1).
“We only graduated two points from last year’s district team, and we were a young team last season,” he said. “We are looking to take the experience our team gained last year and turn that into a winning season.”
The Wildcats had only one district champion last year, hurdler Grace Weber, now a senior.
“She along with fellow hurdler (senior) Peyton Yocum (third in the 300 intermediate hurdles at districts) and seniors Adelynn Schlegel and Anna McClintock will be strong leaders for our team,” Kiss said.
Other key returners, he said, include juniors Avery Metzger (sprints), Ella Shuck (multiple events), Marissa Allen (distance), Meg Shively and Katrina Bennage (throws), Taylor Beachy (throws), Maria Darrup (distance) and sophomores Liz Sheesley (jumps) and Ally Shaffer (sprints).
Lack of numbers has been a problem for several years, but Shamokin’s Kopitsky says that, with the addition of Line Mountain athletes: “It’s the most we have had in eight years.”
With the Line Mountain athletes, Kopitsky’s roster has ballooned to 46.
“We are very pleasantly surprised at how well they fit in,” Kopitsky said. “The extra number of athletes allows for a very healthy competition at practice. It only makes the team work harder and get stronger.”
Although the Indians did not win a dual meet last year, Kopitsky said all the meets were relatively close.
“We were light on athletes last year, and I am assuming that was due to COVID,” he added.
Boding well for the future, the Indians have only five seniors, including Line Mountain’s Brooke Klinger.
One of those seniors, Gina Carapellucci, was last year’s District 4 Class 3A silver medalist in the 100 high hurdles.
Junior Madison Lippay also won the silver in the high jump, as well as seventh in the triple jump in the district meet.
In addition, a pair of juniors return after medaling in the district meet: Elizabeth Zalar, fifth in the discus, and Payten Puttman, eighth in the discus.
Junior Maddy Waugh placed 12th in the javelin.