Plenty of talent returns among the Valley’s girls lacrosse teams this spring — highlighted by nine of 13 Daily Item all-stars from 2022 returning — but Danville enters the season as the prohibitive favorite in the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League and in District 4.
The Ironmen have won three of the last four district titles and return 10 starters from last year’s team that outscored opponents 40-5 in the district playoffs, including 2022 Daily Item Player of the Year Lucy Pickle.
Lewisburg will have a new head coach in Alison Steibe, who takes over after six years as an assistant coach. Selinsgrove brings back a solid senior core, but coach Andy Howell is looking at a strong freshman class as the start of something big in Snyder County.
The 10 starters returning for an Ironmen team that went 14-3 last year — losing in the opening round of the state tournament — is bad enough for the rest of the area’s teams. Unfortunately for them, only two of those returnees are seniors.
Pickle — who scored 66 goals and added 42 assists in 17 games last year — is a junior. Classmates Addison Reidle (46 goals) and Jera Strony (57 goals) combined for more than 100 goals themselves. The Ironmen also return all-stars in the midfield in Addy Palm and in the back with defender Lauren Weader and senior goalie Kaitlyn Gabel.
“Led by senior captains Kaitlyn Gabel and Riley Poticher, the year promises to be a positive one,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said. “We are looking forward to lots of fun and success as always.”
Under Klena, Danville has played varsity girls’ lacrosse for nine seasons, reaching the district final each year. The Ironmen have won seven titles and finished second twice.
Lewisburg was the last team other than Danville to win a district title, back in 2019. The Green Dragons lost to Danville in the district semis last spring.
Steibe returns Daily Item all-stars Serena DeCosmo and Ella Koontz to lead the way after the team finished fourth in the league a year ago.
DeCosmo, a senior, scored 13 goals as a junior last year and was second on the team in assists. Koontz, now a junior, scored 26 goals as a sophomore.
“We’re really looking forward to capitalizing on our opportunities for success, with most of our starting lineup returning,” Steibe said. “After a rebuilding year last season, we are excited to see what we can do. I believe we have a great chance at making districts this year and will be in the hunt with a challenging conference. We have a lot of newer players as well and are excited to see their potential growth.”
Selinsgrove also qualified for the District 4 semifinals last year, falling to Bellefonte. Howell, who’s entering his second season, said he is bringing back four senior starters — including all-star Alyssa Latsha.
As a junior, Latsha was second in the team in draw controls and scored 16 goals.
“Our strength lies in our junior class and a very strong freshman class,” Howell said. “Our girls are working for a winning record and district finals. They are playing well and are improving every game. Should be a fun season.”
The Selinsgrove roster is 30 members strong this year, with 25 of them back for at least one more year after this season.
“Some teams are struggling with their numbers declining,” he said. “We have been blessed with the opposite. Our numbers are growing.”{/div}