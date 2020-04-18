When Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford jogged onto the field at Beaver Stadium for the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Idaho in 2019, the moment marked the first time in three seasons that a new signal-caller took the reins of the offense.
Clifford ended his inaugural start 14-of-23 passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns, and he picked up another 57 yards rushing on seven carries in the Nittany Lions’ 72-point win.
Clifford started 12 games during his redshirt sophomore campaign, and helped lead Penn State to an 11-2 overall record and a No. 9 finish in the AP Top 25. He missed the regular-season finale after suffering a leg injury against Ohio State.
Unlike last season when Penn State didn’t officially dub Clifford the starter until Aug. 23, the rising redshirt junior will enter the 2020 season as the Nittany Lions’ starter.
Clifford and Penn State last season turned in the Big Ten’s eighth-best passing offense. The unit produced 2,877 yards passing and averaged 221.3 yards passing per contest.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native recorded 189 completions on 319 pass attempts for a 59.2 completion percentage. Clifford passed for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark twice last year against Maryland (398) and Minnesota (340).
Clifford also produced in the Nittany Lions’ dual-threat offense as a runner. He accumulated 402 yards rushing to go with five touchdowns, and he crossed the 50-yard rushing mark five times last year.
A trio of Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks joined Clifford in the QB room in 2019.
Will Levis was the proverbial thunder to Clifford’s lightning. The 6-foot-3, 231-pound rising redshirt sophomore appeared in six games last year. He started in place of Clifford against Rutgers and helped the Nittany Lions to a 27-6 win.
Levis added value to Penn State’s rushing attack as a viable threat in the Nittany Lions’ conference-leading rushing game.
He rushed for two touchdowns and 38 yards in Week 4 against Maryland in relief of Clifford. Levis filled in for an injured Clifford in the second half of Penn State’s contest against Buckeyes, and he pierced Ohio State’s defense with key second-half runs behind 34 yards rushing and one touchdown in Penn State’s 28-17 loss in Columbus.
One week later, Levis posted 108 yards rushing against the Scarlet Knights during his first career start.
Levis finished the year 28-of-47 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He tallied 213 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 51 carries.
Two freshmen roamed the sidelines last season in quarterbacks Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. Roberson was the only one who saw in-game action. He played against Rutgers and went 0-for-1 passing and finished with -1 yard rushing on one carry.
The influence of first-year Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has yet to be seen, but his impact was evident with Minnesota’s offense last season. The Golden Gophers boasted the Big Ten’s fourth-best scoring offense (34.1 points per game) and the league’s fourth-best passing offense (253.3 yards per game).