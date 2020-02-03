It’s widely accepted that successful college football programs will routinely lose coaching talent.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise.
If players enjoy successful seasons, they leave when eligible for the challenges of the NFL. Coaches are no different.
Look no further than LSU for proof.
The Tigers capped one of college football’s most illustrious seasons with a national championship earlier this month. It felt as though players started declaring for the NFL draft before the purple-and-yellow confetti was removed from the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The exodus wasn’t exclusive to LSU’s players.
The school's passing game coordinator and offensive savant Joe Brady — a one-time Penn State graduate assistant — accepted an offensive coordinator position with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers just three days after the national championship.
Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was also introduced as Baylor’s new head coach just three days after LSU became the newly minted national champion.
LSU offers a case study in what happens almost annually to successful teams.
Penn State over the last four seasons has strung together one of college football’s most successful runs. The Nittany Lions join Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma as FBS programs to end the year ranked in the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
It shouldn’t come as a shock that the coaches who helped architect that run be rewarded with opportunity. In December, Penn State gave head coach James Franklin a six-year contract extension. While lucrative compensation packages are enticing for assistants and coordinators, it only makes sense that many would aspire to lead programs of their own.
To do that, they have to climb the proverbial coaching ladder.
In December, Ricky Rahne sent Penn State’s coordinator/assistant coaching carousel spinning. The former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator departed for the sun and sand of Norfolk, Virginia’s, Old Dominion University.
Who could blame Rahne for jumping at the chance? Virginia’s Tidewater Region is one of the nation’s most dense when it comes to athletic talent. There are far worse places to cut your teeth as a head coach.
Gerad Parker followed a similar flight path to West Virginia in early January to become the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. Parker’s time at Penn State was limited to one season as wide receivers coach. Again, the opportunity to transition from a position coach to a Power 5 coordinator is practically a no-brainer.
The Nittany Lions hired former Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to replace Rahne. Former Miami Hurricanes wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has replaced Parker.
The latest coaching departure brings us to Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who is expected to accept the same position with the NFL’s New York Giants.
Spencer’s time in Happy Valley spanned six seasons. His defensive line has been one of the best in the FBS. For five consecutive years, Penn State’s defense has recorded 40 or more sacks. The unit posted a Big Ten third-best 45 sacks last season. His presence will surely be missed. The affable Spencer’s value was more than just his prescient game planning. He was a good recruiter who was one of the faces of the program.
It goes without saying, Spencer should haven’t any hesitation about leaving for the highest rung of his profession.
With Spencer's pending departure for the NFL, that leaves Franklin with just two coaches left from his inaugural season at Penn State. Brent Pry (defensive coordinator/linebackers) and Terry Smith (associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks) are still on staff.
Coaches, like players, are competitors. They thrive on challenges and are relentless in the honing of their craft.
Departures from successful teams — especially as many as Penn State has absorbed — are a positive reflection of the trajectory of their programs.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State athletics for The Daily Item. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com.