LEWISBURG — Heading into the season, Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis and the lone senior on the team, Andrew Funk, knew a key to the season would be how well the Bison handled adversity, and how the team improved throughout the season.
Well, Bucknell certainly improved, but a long midseason losing streak doomed the Bison in a 9-23 season.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to go, but I couldn’t have asked to be surrounded by a better group of guys,” Funk said. “That’s something that goes under the radar a little bit. I think anyone can be happy when things are going well. When you’re still enjoying the time that you spend with those guys when things aren’t going well, it’s a special group.
“I think I’m going to look back and this was a very important year in my life.”
Funk led the Bison with 17.3 points per game, and will graduate with more than 1,200 career points.
Bucknell started the season 2-8, but a home win over Atlantic 10-foe La Salle in its next-to-last nonconference game seemed as if it might be a springboard for the Bison heading into Patriot League play.
Unfortunately for the Bison, a road loss at Richmond followed the win over the Explorers, and then Bucknell lost its first seven Patriot League games to drop to 3-16 overall.
“We were working really hard,” freshman guard Elvin Edmonds IV said. “We were getting better, and, at some point, it just fell off. We couldn’t get it back for a while, actually. We were trying to figure out how to win again, and it took longer than we wanted it to.”
The first loss in that string to open conference play was a two-point road defeat to Boston University, in which Bucknell allowed only 63 points. That was tied for the second-fewest points the Bison allowed in a game all season.
“We lost a lot of close ones, man,” Funk said. “I can rattle them off. We lost against (Boston U.), which was the favorite by a possession. I missed a shot that could have won it. I think it builds up, especially with a team that’s young. It’s, ‘Can we get over this hump? Are we good enough?’ The second half of Patriot League play shows that we were right there. We lost a lot of close games, but then we won a couple. That’s when it started to turn around.”
The Bison finally stopped the slide with a three-point road win at Holy Cross, starting a stretch where they went 6-6 over the next 12 games.
“It was frustrating at times,” junior guard Xander Rice said. “The way we finished the year, I was happy we kept elevating and kept getting better. There was no quit in our team. I was happy how we finished up.”
Rice was the only player on Bucknell’s roster to have played more minutes in his career (1,813) than Funk played this season (1,173). Part of that is because of how limited opportunities were during the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, and part is due to six players on that roster not being on the team this season. Four of those players competed elsewhere as graduate transfers in the 2021-22 season.
“There’s a lot of talented people in our locker room,” Funk said. “The biggest thing was putting the pieces together. Another thing was just getting that experience. The guys are talented, but it’s a whole different thing when you’re out on the court playing against the five best guys on a college team. The growing pains were definitely expected.”
Funk added he thought the season would have gone a lot differently if the Bison pulled out a win in their Patriot League opener. The 6-6 stretch included a home win over the Terriers and a pair of overtime wins against Lafayette, including in the first round of the Patriot League tournament.
“We were probably a month behind, honestly,” Funk said. “If we started doing that a month earlier — at the start of Patriot League play — the end result is a whole lot different.”
After beating the Leopards to open the conference tournament, Bucknell’s season ended on the road against top-seeded Colgate in the tournament quarterfinals. The Raiders made the NCAA tournament and lost to Wisconsin by seven points in the first round
“Obviously, the season didn’t go how we wanted it to,” Edmonds said. “We progressively got better as the season went on. We didn’t put our heads down. Nobody gave up; nobody quit. That’s what I’m really proud about. At the end of the season, we figured it out; figured out how to win. We just ran into Colgate and didn’t have enough time.”
Edmonds played the third-most minutes this season (877), and will enter his sophomore year as the fourth-most experienced Bison behind Rice, junior Jake van der Heijden (1,120 career minutes), and sophomore Andre Screen (881 career minutes).
“I don’t want to say this was expected,” Rice said. “We still had high hopes. Even though we were young, we had a lot of talented guys. But we all knew it was going to be tough.
“We had a lot of young guys, and they didn’t really have experience in game situations. We didn’t really have experience winning. Now, these guys are going to be a year older and more used to it, so next year should be good.”
Bucknell is hoping the strong end to the season will translate to more success next year.
“Coach Davis said it well in our postseason meeting,” Rice said. “He said we can’t just be complacent because we have so many guys coming back. ... It’s exciting that we have so much talent, and now experience, coming back. The main thing is we have to work for it all offseason. We have a lot of hard-working guys on the team, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”
Edmonds added: “That’s the goal. We’re going to get back to work and continue getting better. We’re only losing Funk — he’s a big piece, and we’re going to miss him — but I definitely think we can do it.”
Funk, who is in the transfer portal and planning to play a fifth year elsewhere, said one of his personal goals was to make a positive impact on his younger teammates.
“My big thing coming into this year — I wanted to win, too — was making sure this group was ready for next year,” Funk said. “I wanted to impart as much wisdom or knowledge as I could. I hope the guys can look back and say, ‘Andrew helped me a lot. I learned a lot from him.’ They already know they can come to me for anything.”
Funk is on pace to graduate next month with a degree in finance. He was named the Patriot League men’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year for his performance on the court, as well as his 3.66 GPA.
“It was definitely a surprise,” Funk said. “In a league like the Patriot League, where academics is important at all the schools and there’s so many impressive people, it means a lot to be honored. I don’t take that lightly. ... It’s something I’ve worked very hard at. My parents instilled in me early the importance of school, and that’s a huge part of the reason I came here.”