Aspen Walker joined the circle of her teammates after consoling some of her summer softball teammates on Williams Valley.
As the Eagles senior catcher started to join the celebratory chants of “We are Penn State,” the emotions of the moment hit her.
Her and the Line Mountain team were heading to today’s state championship game. Walker thought back to her moment of bravado — one she didn’t quite believe herself — when she got injured against the Vikings back on April 8.
“I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Walker said of returning for Line Mountain’s playoff run. “This was the most emotional game I’ve ever played in my life — because I got hurt against my friends, because I told them I’d come back.
“Well, until (today), I guess.”
Today, Line Mountain (21-3) heads to Beard Field on the campus of Penn State to take on Ligonier Valley (22-2) at 11 a.m. in the Class 2A championship game.
“It’s just so exciting,” Line Mountain shortstop Brooke Novinger said.
Neither school district has much history in state finals. Neither softball program has made a state final in its histories.
The total state final appearances in team sports for each school in its current state — Laurel Valley, one of the former school districts that make up Ligonier Valley, went to four boys basketball state finals — is one.
The Line Mountain field hockey team dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to Southern Lehigh in the 1998 state final.
Another thing Line Mountain (21-3) and Ligonier Valley (22-2) have in common — ace pitchers in the circle.
Eagles righty Kya Matter has been nearly untouchable in the playoffs, and had her most dominating performance yet in the semifinals, a 19-strikeout performance against Williams Valley. Matter has struck out 304 hitters this season for the Eagles.
Maddie Griffin, the Rams’ ace, struck out eight of the first nine hitters she faced in the quarterfinals against Chestnut Ridge, and struck out 12 in Monday’s semifinal win over Union City. The junior has struck out 299 hitters in 135 innings.
Matter and Griffin both are the top hitters for their teams as well. Matter is hitting .509 with 32 runs scored and 27 RBIs out of the leadoff spot for Line Mountain. Meanwhile, Griffin — also the leadoff hitter — entered the semifinal with a .489 average. She added two hits and two runs scored in the victory over Union City.
The Rams had their best offensive outing of the playoffs — pounding out 11 hits in the victory against Union pitcher Abby Tingley, who had one previous loss.
Line Mountain is the first Valley team to make the softball state finals since Southern Columbia in Class A and Warrior Run in Class 2A both made it in the same season in 2012.
The last District 4 team to win a state softball championship came in 2014 when Central Columbia won the Class 2A title.