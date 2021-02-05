MANDATA — Sometimes the difference in a game can be as simple as experience.
Newport proved that Thursday night at Line Mountain.
The Buffaloes have a junior point guard in Dan Bellis, who has played on the Newport varsity since his freshman year and endured back-to-back two-win seasons. He had four fourth-quarter assists, and his foul shot with two seconds left in the game gave the Buffaloes a 57-56 win over Line Mountain.
“He’s had a lot of experience over the last few years,” Newport coach Jason Shorey said. “Dan did a good job of getting us in our offense and finding the open guy.”
Meanwhile, all of Line Mountain’s experience is in its frontcourt, leaving a freshman to learn point guard on the job in the Tri-Valley League.
“We don’t have the experience to close those games out, yet,” Line Mountain coach Steve Kelley said. “Our guys up front have been through some close games, but not everybody.”
The Eagles (0-6 overall, 0-3 TVL) looked primed for their first victory. Line Mountain had three chances to build a double-digit lead but Newport found a way to hit a key bucket to stay in the game.
“They continued to linger, and stay in the game,” Kelley said.
“I knew we had the advantage at guard, so I knew if we could pressure them, I thought we could score enough to offset them inside,” Shorey added. “Their post players were real tough.”
Nick Williams, who finished with a game-high 29 points on Senior Night, scored with 6:46 left in the game to give the Eagles a 47-41 lead, and it looked like Line Mountain would take control.
In a theme of the game, Kelley couldn’t find a defense to stop Newport. Bellis and the experienced Newport guards broke down Line Mountain’s defense with penetration if the Eagles were in man-to-man. If Kelley used a zone defense, Tyler Sanders made them pay, hitting six 3-pointers on his way to 23 points.
Ethan Stutz made 3-of-4 foul shots on separate offensive trips, while Bellis’ dribble-penetration created easy looks for his brother Josh inside. Josh Bellis scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Newport took its first lead since early in the first quarter on a Josh Bellis bucket with an assist from his brother halfway through the fourth. Two more Stutz foul shots with 3:42 left in the game made it 51-50.
Riley Young converted on two drives to the basket to give Line Mountain short-lived leads, but Josh Bellis answered both times to tie the game, the last coming with 1:03 left to tie at 56.
Young missed two foul shots with 55 seconds to play, and Newport opted to run the clock down to 11.9 seconds before calling a timeout. Miscommunication out of the timeout led to a Newport turnover with seven seconds left.
Line Mountain tried a long inbound, but the ball went out of bounds on its offensive end. Dan Bellis drove the length of the court, and was fouled with two seconds left in the game. He missed his first foul shot. The second hit the back of the rim and then the front before falling through for the win.
In addition to Williams’ 29 points, Young finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Sanders was the lone Newport (3-6 overall and TVL) player in double figures, though the Bellis’ brothers each scored eight. Dan Bellis added seven assists and three steals.
NEWPORT 57, LINE MOUNTAIN 56
Newport (3-6) 57
Dan Bellis 3 2-4 8; Nicholas Coletta 2 0-0 5; Eric Lawler 0 1-3 1; Tyler Sanders 8 1-2 23; Matthew Bates 2 1-1 5; Ethan Stutz 0 4-6 4; Hunter Goreman 1 1-2 3; Josh Bellis 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 10-18 57.
3-point goals: Sanders 6, Coletta.
Did not score: Adam Reich.
Line Mountain (0-6) 56
Nick Snyder 1 1-2 3; Riley Young 7 1-5 16; Damien Fritchey 1 0-0 2; Caden Lahr 1 0-1 2; Nick Williams 12 5-8 29; Brady Buriak 0 1-1 1; Maverick Bradigan 1 1-4 3. Totals 23 9-21 56.
3-point goals: Young.
Did not score: Travis Feese, Brady Bingaman, Kaleb Styer, Theron Wagner.
Score by quarters
Newport 16 7 15 19 — 57
Line Mountain 19 9 13 15 — 56