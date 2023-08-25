At most high schools across Central Pennsylvania, football training camp is a tough, punishing part of the season, meant to get teams ready for the physicality they’ll see all season long.
Most years, Selinsgrove is no exception. But when Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks put his team’s training camp slate together for 2023, he decided to go lighter on his squad this fall. The reasons were twofold: First, Hicks remembered all too well how many injuries the Seals suffered a season ago and how they’d had to scramble to fill positions.
Second, with roughly 75 percent of his starting lineup returning intact, Hicks believed the Seals were mature enough to handle a lighter physical workload this season.
“Normally, we’d be very hesitant to try it,” Hicks said. “But when you’re returning nine starters on offense and six or seven on defense, the experience was there. The game experience is there, and it’s a matter of fine-tuning some things. So we didn’t feel as a coaching staff that we needed to risk an unnecessary injury.”
Besides, the Seals will get plenty of hitting experience in their opener against Delaware Valley, a 5A squad that’s made it into the last 16 in the higher classification six years running. The Warriors have a well-earned reputation as someone that’s willing to take on anyone they think will offer a challenge, which is why they took five regular season losses last season but still made another playoff run.
When Bellefonte changed conferences and was forced to drop Selinsgrove from its schedule, Delaware Valley coach Keith Olsommer didn’t hesitate to jump on the opportunity to play the Seals.
“When you play quality teams, it makes you play better,” Olsommer said. “I’m a firm believer in that, because if you don’t step up to the challenge, you’re going to get your butt beat. This was an opportunity for us to pick up a really good team and add them to our schedule.
“When you get a chance to play against really quality teams, I think everybody in the program appreciates it more. The coaches coach harder, the kids pay more attention to detail, and I think everything all around is a better situation.”
Like the Seals, the Warriors return plenty of talent from a season ago. In linebacker Justin Kalitsnik and edge linebacker Aiden Black, Delaware Valley features a pair of four-year starters on the defensive side of the ball who are expected to play in college next year.
That should make for an interesting challenge for the Selinsgrove running game, led by three-year starter Tucker Teats. While Teats is now a familiar name to football fans in the Susquehanna River Valley, he’s now joined by many of his classmates, who didn’t see the field as quickly as he did but have made incredible progress since joining him at the varsity level.
“It’s pretty amazing when you look at the senior class and how far they’ve come in two years,” Hicks said. “Very few of them saw the field on a Friday night two years ago, and they’ve been excellent workers in the offseason. They’ve put in the time in the weight room and with speed and agility, and with some of them, you’d hardly recognize them. The athleticism and size they’ve put on in two years is pretty amazing.”
Whether the work will be enough to stand up to Delaware Valley’s size remains to be seen. The Warriors have the size expected of a school that’s been a top 5A school for years, and they understand that if they’re going to start their year with a win, they’ll have to be in a position to keep Teats from running wild while not allowing quarterback Mark Pastore to take open looks downfield.
“We’re going to have to tackle the tailback, because he’s a tough customer, as is their fullback (Jarrod Bullington),” Olsommer said. “Those guys both run downhill with great physicality and if you load too many guys into the box, they’ll come with open sets and their quarterback will pick us apart.
“We’re going to have our hands full. I think the key for us is to slow down their running game.”
In other words, it’s a typical early-season game for Selinsgrove: facing a tough opponent that knows the game’s going to be won or lost in the trenches.
“This is going to be a good test for our kids out of the gate,” Hicks said. “If you’re preparing for a November run, you’ve got to play some quality opponents along the way.”