We are now into the late seasons in the hunting arena.
There are late small-game seasons, flintlock muzzleloader deer season, and some trapping opportunities. I have been hunting with a flintlock off and on for more decades than I like to admit, and there is something special about carrying the type of firearm our forefathers used.
One of the things about flintlock hunting that stands out to me is the fact that even on a fatal shot, there is often little sign of a hit. With any type of weapon, a pass through the heart or lungs is fatal and preferred. That doesn’t always happen, and tracking is sometimes necessary. Sometimes, there is immediate blood and the deer goes down within sight.
My brother-in-law once shot at a deer, and several of our gang watched it run off after the shot.
We were making a small push on the side of a mountain, and he was on watch. He’s a pretty good shot with a flintlock and when we got out to the watch, we decided to track the deer. At the site of the shot, we could find no sign of a hit, but we had perfect tracking snow so we took up the trail. After about a hundred yards we were pretty sure it was a total miss. Since there was good snow, we took the track a little farther, then found some blood. Shortly after finding blood, we found the big doe piled up in some brush.
It was an eye-opener for me.
That deer was hit nearly perfectly right behind the shoulder, a double lung hit. Because the entry and exit wounds were halfway up the chest cavity, there was no blood until near the end of the trail. Since that time, I am all for tracking a deer as far as possible. Without snow, it would have been hard — if not impossible — to find that deer.
Using a leashed tracking dog to find wounded deer is now legal in Pennsylvania. That’s not a bad idea at all, especially when there is no snow. The last deer I killed with a muzzleloader was more than a couple years ago in Potter County. That deer was double-lunged and ran about 30 yards and piled up, which is more normal.
The only buck I ever killed with the flintlock was a study in how far a fatally hit deer can go.
I shot the deer near the top of a small mountain. It ran straight at me and I held for the base of the neck when it stopped at about 30 yards. When I pulled the trigger, the roundball hit the buck high in the neck. When the smoke cleared, the buck was floundering around on it’s back and I hurried to reload. By the time I was reloaded, the deer had thrashed around and rolled 30 or 40 yards down the mountain. I got a glimpse of it getting to it’s feet, but I could not get a shot. I was on watch and we were making a small push with two guys watching and three guys walking.
When the pushers came to us, we looked at the blood trail. I have never seen that much blood. It was very cold, and blood was frozen 6 feet high at places along the blood trail where the deer rolled down the hill, and there was a swath of blood 3 feet wide on the ground where the deer rolled downhill. It looked like all the deer’s blood was laying on the side of the mountain. I have never seen that much blood before or since. I couldn’t imagine that the deer went very far.
There was a little snow, so I got on the track. Some of the other guys went out ahead and set up another watch. There was very little blood on the trail. When I got to the watch, they had found the track. We were running out of daylight and resumed the track the next morning. That buck went several hundred more yards — uphill — before we found it dead. My shot had hit the buck high in the neck, severing the jugular artery. It was a rare case for sure, but that deer went several hundred yards after losing most of its blood.
I know this is sort of an extreme story, but the crux of it is to follow your shot — especially with a muzzleloader. Most hunters are pretty good about it, but I hear stories every year of people shooting and not looking. Snow makes it easy. If there is no snow, track it the best you can, looking for hair, overturned leaves or rocks and hoof prints.
Good luck to all hunters venturing forth. If we get some snow, there in nothing quite like taking off into the woods with a flintlock on your arm and a fresh dusting of snow.
