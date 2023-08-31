The Daily Item
FAIRMONT, W. Va. — Dereik Crosby II rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the closing minute, and Fairmont State overcame Bloomsburg’s 20-point fourth quarter to beat the Huskies in their opener, 34-30, on Thursday night.
Huskies quarterback KJ Riley, a Danville graduate, generated three touchdowns in the final quarter, putting Bloomsburg ahead 30-27 with 4:20 to play on a 29-yard scoring pass to Jerry Griffen-Batchler.
Riley erased the Fighting Falcons’ 24-10 lead after three quarters. He scored on a 1-yard sneak and a 22-yard keeper on a read-option play three minutes apart early in the fourth.
Fairmont went back in front on Emmanuel Richardson’s 43-yard field goal with 5:53 to play.
Kaleb Monaco’s 20-yard kick return set up Bloomsburg at its own 23. Riley hit former high school teammate Peyton Persing for a 45-yard gain that moved the Huskies into Falcons’ territory and set up the go-ahead TD throw.
The teams exchanged punts, and Fairmont’s Michael Floria completed a series of second-down passes of 26, 32 and 37 yards to the Huskies’ 3. Crosby took the ball over on third-and-2 for the win.
Riley finished 13-of-25 for 252 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 25 yards and two scores on five carries.
Griffen-Batchler caught six balls for 103 yards; Nas Jones had four catches for 94 yards; and Persing caught two for 51.
Floria was 11-of-30 for 156 yards in the win.