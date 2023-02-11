Pennsylvania's two top-ranked wrestling teams cruised to PIAA Team Wrestling titles on Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Faith Christian Acadamy became the first District 1 team to ever win a 2A state title, blitzing Fort LeBeouf, 54-12. In 3A, Bethlehem Catholic won its second consecutive title and ninth since 2011 with a 35-19 win over No. 2 Nazareth.
In the 2A title match, Faith Christian won all 11 contested bouts. Fort LeBeouf, who edged District 4 champion Warrior Run in the first round Thursday, earned its 12 points via two forfeits.
The Lions (13-1) won the first eight matches to race out to a 42-0 lead. They picked up five consecutive pins from 139 pounds to 172 pounds. Faith Christian, whose lineup features 11 state-ranked wrestlers in 13 weight classes, earned bonus points in eight of its victories to roll to its first title.
In 3A, the state's top two 3A teams according to Pa Power Wrestling had two big swings — one early from the Golden Hawks followed by one from the Eagles — before Bethlehem Catholic got consecutive bonus-points wins at 107 and 114 pounds to secure the program's fifth 3A title since 2016 after it won four in a row in 2A from 2011 to 2014.
Bethlehem Catholic (18-0), featuring state-ranked wrestlers in 12 of 13 weight classes including three ranked No. 1, took a 24-3 lead after six bouts, winning five on a row from 133 to 160. Three of the wins were bonus-point wins. Nazareth (18-3) rebounded with five wins in a row of its own, including a pin from reigning state champion Sean Kinney at heavyweight to make it 24-19 with three bouts left.
The Golden Hawks followed with a tech fall from top-ranked Keanu Dillard at 107 and a 45-second pin from state champion Nathan Desmond at 114 before Nazareth picked up in a major decision in the final bout.
PIAA TEAM DUALS
at Giant Center, Hershey
Class 2A Championship Final
Faith Christian Academy 54, Fort LeBoeuf 12
127: Arment Waltenbaugh (FC) pinned Noah Cuic, 1:23; 133: Mason Wagner (FC) dec. JoJo Przybycien, 7-1; 139: Chase Hontz (FC) pinned Blake Glass, 3:51; 145: Max Stein (FC) pinned Jackson Bowers, 0:48; 152: Cael Weidemoyer (FC pinned Brody Beers, 1:45; 160: Luke Sugalski (FC) pinned Dominic Stearns, 1:19; 172: Adam Waters (FC) pinned Conner McChesney, 3:54; 189: Jason Singer (FC) dec. Ryan Welka, 5-1; 215: Danny Church (FL) won by forfeit; 285: Mark Effendian (FC) dec. John Duran, 5-1; 107: Kole Davidheiser (FC) won by tech. fall over Brady Bowers, 15-0 5:04; 114: Nikolay Bardwell (FL) won by forfeit; 121: Gauge Botero (FC) major dec. Jake Bennett, 8-0.
Class 2A Third-place
Notre Dame-Green Pond 40, Berks Catholic 16
127: Noah Rosa (ND) dec. Gavyn Kelton, 2-0; 133: Marvin Armistead (BC) dec. Tanner McQueen, 4-0; 139: Bryson Vaughn (ND) pinned Nathan Moschak, 1:38; 145: Vince Bouzakis (ND) pinned John Maurer, 2:24; 152: Keegan Ramsay (ND) pinned Ricardo Tinoco, 1:47; 160: Joseph Lapenna (ND) dec. Carmine Lenzi, 3-0; 172: Holden Garcia (ND) won by forfeit; 189: Gabe Davis (BC) major dec. Connor Smalley, 13-2; 215: Brody Kline (BC) dec. Jared Blobe, 3-1; 285: Aiden Compton (ND) pinned Owen Reber, 4:22; 107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) dec. Christopher Smith, 3-0; 114: Ayden Smith (ND) major dec. Brayden Hartranft, 15-4; 121: Gunnar Maciejewski (BC) dec. Cooper Feltman, 8-3 (40-16)
Class 3A Championship Final
Bethlehem Catholic 35, Nazareth 23
127: Charlie Bunting (N) dec. Shane McFillin, 2-1; 133: Cael McIntyre (BC) pinned Gabe Elmanzalawy, 0:40; 139: Kollin Rath (BC) won by tech. fall over Jack Campbell, 22-7 4:33; 145: Charlie Scanlan (BC) major dec. Jake Doone, 12-4; 152: Jake Dailey (BC) dec. Cade Campbell, 6-2; 160: Andrew Harmon (BC) pinned Brayden Zuercher, 1:17; 172: Dominic Wheatley (N) dec. Luke Thomas, 3-0; 189: Sonny Sasso (N) major dec. Landon Muth, 19-7; 215: Marco Malerba (N) dec. Augustus Warke, 7-3; 285: Sean Kinney (N) pinned Elijah Thompson, 4:54; 107: Keanu Dillard (BC) won by tech. fall over Remy Trach, 25-8 4:00; 114: Nathan Desmond (BC) pinned Dominic Rizzotto, 0:45; 121: Tahir Parkins (N) major dec. Ryder Campbell, 17-5.
Class 3A Third-place
Central Dauphin 36, Canon-McMillan 31
127: Liam Flanagan (CD) dec. Ryder Joseph, 5-2; 133: Andrew Binni (CM) major dec. Dallas Schorr, 20-6; 139: Gavin Reynolds (CD) pinned Luke Shaffer, 2:28; 145: Matt Repos (CD) pinned Aaron Fisher, 0:07; 152: Michael Beers (CD) pinned Racer Litster, 1:22; 160: Ryan Garvick (CD) pinned Antonio DePaoli, 1:11; 172: Matt Furman (CM) pinned Arthur Ruud, 2:51; 189: Gabriel Stafford (CM) major dec. Eli Poyer, 18-6; 215: Geno Calgaro (CM) won by forfeit; 285: Noah Livesay (CM) pinned Luke Nye, 2:48; 107: Thunder Beard (CD) pinned Tanner Mizenko, 4:38; 114: Luke Hitchcock (CD) dec. Collier Hartman, 5-2; 121: Brandon Dami (CM) won by forfeit.
* Canon McMillan Unsportsmanlike Conduct at 189