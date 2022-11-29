The storylines of last year’s girls swim season will likely continue into the 2022-23 season with Danville’s girls aiming for a fifth consecutive district title while Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon looks to add to her already significant stack of PIAA medals.
Danville returns the bulk of its team — including state medalist and Delaware signee recruit Brenna Ross — from a squad that hasn’t lost in two years. The Green Dragons bring back one of the state’s top swimmers, who enters her junior season with three state gold medals. Oh, and all but one of the individual champions from last year’s District 4 return.
Shannon enters her junior season with four District 4 and three state championships in her first two years. She won the state title in 500 freestyle last winter by nearly a second and was second in the 200 individual medley.
Danville brings back five swimmers who competed at states a year ago and two others were alternates at the state meet at Bucknell. Ross won district titles in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke and then finished third in both events at states. Hannah Bartholomew is the returning District 4 champion in the 100 butterfly while Victoria Bartholomew and Alivia Shen and Maya Hasenbalg swam in relays or individual events at states.
The Ironmen were 13th at the PIAA Championships.
“We would like to consistently improve throughout the season and qualify as many people as possible for districts,” Danville coach Danielle Sticklin said.
Also returning is senior Annabell Reck, who attends Southern Columbia but swims for Bloomsburg. Reck won the district title in the 100 free and finished 21st at states.
Six boys who swam at states a year ago return for Valley swim teams, including three-quarters of Lewisburg’s District 4 championship medley relay.Green Dragon junior Mason Ordonez swam in three events at last year’s state meet after winning the 200 and 500 freestyles at districts. In the 500 free, he edged Shikellamy’s Trevor Reichner, a junior who qualified for states independently.{p class=”p1”}Ordonez is joined by sophomore Miles Fassero and senior Mitchell Malusis as returnees on the medley relay team that won districts by more than six seconds and finished 29th at states. Ordonez was 19th in the 500 free at states. The Green Dragons will be coached by first-year coach Abby Dawes.{p class=”p1”}Danville’s boys are led by returning state qualifiers Ryan Hause and Gavin Holcombe.{p class=”p1”}Hause reached the consolation finish in the 200 free and just missed the night swim at states in the 100 back as a junior. At states he was 16th in the 200 free and 17th in the 100 back, missing the consolation by four-hundredths of a second.{p class=”p1”}As a ninth-grader, Holcombe won the District 4 title by nearly 60 points and then finished 10th at states, less than seven points out of medal position.{p class=”p1”}Milton coach Veronica Irvine will have a squad of 15 swimmers, including five freshmen. District medalists Camden Weaver and Maria Painter both return.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}”I am expecting amazing things from these athletes. They have all swam on the Rockets Swim Team and I am very familiar with all of their abilities,” Irvine said. “{/span}{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Milton will host two home swim meets on Dec. 16 against Shamokin and Jan. 20 against Central Columbia.{/span}{p class=”p1”}Halifax will have more than a dozen swimmers across three schools that co-op under the Halifax banner. Swimmers from Halifax, Millersburg and Upper Dauphin will make up the squad and 2022-23 marks the first time the squad will have a girls team; the team will compete in the Mid-Penn.{p class=”p1”}”This is the most swimmers that we have had on an area team for many years,” coach Shannon Rothermel said. “We will have a solid team with several very experienced swimmers, but we may struggle to compete at a high level in all four of the strokes. I am confident that we will be competitive in all of our meets, with the ability to pull out a win in some of them.”{p class=”p1”}The squad will have a mix of youth and experience. Three swimmers — seniors Tatum Rothermel and Londyn Snyder and junior Mya Tobias — all qualified for states as part of Halifax’s medley relay.{p class=”p1”}”The team will rely on some very young and inexperienced swimmers to step up, while trying to build self and team confidence,” Shannon Rothermel said. “Team bonding has taken precedence to make all of these new and experienced swimmers, from three different schools, feel like a team.”{p class=”p1”}