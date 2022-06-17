Maybe it’s because Ryan Reich had to sweat out the mother of all pitching jams from the mound and Tyler Swineford did it from the stands that made them feel differently about Selinsgrove’s potential to play for the state baseball championship this season.
Reich was then a freshman who closed the Seals’ 7-4 win over Beaver in the 2019 Class 4A title game after entering with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh. Now the team’s senior ace, he didn’t envision a second chance to play for the state crown, not in Class 5A and armed with the knowledge of how difficult a task that would be.
“To be completely honest? No,” Reich said after Selinsgrove beat Archbishop Wood in the state semifinals Monday. “But we’re a family. That’s all I can say. Everybody’s fought really hard for this.”
Swineford, on the other hand — who is just one year behind his best friend, and said he attended every 2019 game — believed Selinsgrove had the potential to challenge for state gold.
“Honestly, going into this year, yeah,” said the junior third baseman/pitcher. “We set three goals: school record for wins, district championship and state championship. We got two of the three so far. Hopefully we’ll get the third one (today).”
The Seals (23-2) will be back in Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park today at 4:30 p.m. to play defending state champion Bethel Park. The Black Hawks (20-4), who won as the District 7 runner-up last year, returned as the district third-place finisher. Selinsgrove will be the home team for a third consecutive state playoff game, all one-run wins.
“Winning the state championship in 2019 was incredible. That was incredible ... but this is incredible also,” said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. “It should feel the same but it doesn’t. They’re different, but they’re both incredibly special.
“We’re living in the here and now, and we’re going to give them everything we’ve got (today).”
Bethel Park defeated a defending champion (Red Land) behind current Kent State lefty Eric Chalus Jr. to win last year’s 5A title. The Black Hawks have another Golden Flash commit in junior right-hander Evan Holewinski, as well as a Penn State pledge in freshman Ryan Walsh.
The Seton Hall-bound Reich, who has an 0.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 postseason innings, is expected to start for the Seals.
“I want to go out there. That’s the thing,” Reich said. “Last game, close one, I wanted to pitch more than I ever have. I didn’t get that opportunity, but now I did and I’m making the most of it.”
Selinsgrove’s sophomore leadoff hitter, Josh Domaracki, who is 4-for-7 in the last two games, recalled attending the 2019 state title game at Penn State and the impact the Seals’ win had on him.
“Seeing that, it motivates you to try to get there yourself,” he said. “You really want to think you can do it. This shows that we’re a family and we just battle.”
The Seals have rallied around the concept of “family” from Day One.
Teague Hoover and Reich, the eldest brothers, so to speak, were integral to the 2019 championship team and natural leaders. Players such as Swineford, fellow junior Gannon Steimling and sophomore Tucker Teats cut their varsity teeth last season and have done much of the heavy lifting this year. Domaracki, Mason Richter, Andrew Gephart and Ben Gearhart provided reliable bats that lessened the run-producing burden on the returning starters. Bryce Shaffer has been a mainstay at second base over the second half of the season. Caleb Hicks, Mark Pastore, Jacob Anders and Colin Noecker have been valuable baserunners off the bench.
“Before and after every game we say ‘family,’ and I feel like everyone’s become a part of that family,” said Hoover. “It doesn’t matter if you start, or you’re only a hitter or a runner or you’re on the bench — everyone’s doing their job. Everyone is.”
Beiler said the rallying cries of “sacrifice” and “camaraderie” carried the Seals through the 2019 postseason. He’s seen “family” pay similar dividends for a team that lost only to District 6 5A champion Central Mountain — which Bethel Park defeated 4-3 in the state first round — and District 6 6A champion Altoona.
“Obviously they’re talented, but sometimes you need more than talent. There’s a little bit of luck, but you also have great senior leadership, and I think I have one of the best coaching staffs in the state. I do,” Belier said. “These kids buy into what we’re saying; they jell together; and they pick each other up. We’re all part of this. We say the word ‘family,’ and I think this team really means it.
“That’s why were back. You gotta have talent; you gotta have good coaching; you gotta have people who believe in what everybody’s doing here; and, most of all, you have that family concept. These guys believe in it.”
Swineford added: “We truly take ‘family’ serious. These are the kids you go to school with every day, spend seven hours in school with them, then you go to the field and battle it out with them. We don’t give up. We pick each other up. We battle for each other.
“One more game with all of them. It’s just stuff you dream about.”