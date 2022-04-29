Rowen Martin’s passion for lacrosse can be boiled down to two things — his family and an empty milk jug.
He has many fond memories of playing lacrosse in the backyard with his older and younger brother.
“We have a lacrosse goal set up with a big net stretching from tree to tree to catch all the stray balls,” Martin said. “We always hang a milk jug in the corner of the goal. The going accomplishment would be the hit the note jug in the corner.”
There is nothing quite like the balance of competition and camaraderie that can be built between siblings.
“It’s always fun to stand out there and rip shots until you get a satisfying noise from the milk jug being hit,” he said.
Martin, a senior at Lewisburg, has 16 goals and 17 assists so far this season for the undefeated Green Dragons.
“He is the backbone of our team,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “He does a lot of the tough work from behind the net.”
Martin’s performance on the field, his academic performance (101.24% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
As an offensive player, Martin said assists are his strength.
“I like to feed it right in my teammates’ sticks just so they can put it right in the goal,” he said. “If I see an opening, I know I can just slide it through into their pocket.”
Vaji pointed to an intangible as the best part of Martin’s play.
“One of his biggest assets is perseverance,” said Vaji. “Since his freshman year, he has worked on his skills and along with that has dedicated himself to getting faster and stronger.”
Time has been favorable not only to Martin, but also to the entire Lewisburg lacrosse team.
“We’ve had the same group of guys from last year; we didn’t lose any seniors. It’s been nice to play with the same team for two years now,” said Martin. “We’ve done good with our passes and communication and chemistry overall as a team.”
Martin has been playing lacrosse since the second grade.
“My brothers all play,” Martin said, “and my dad played in college and high school.”
He had the opportunity to play with his older brother’s lacrosse team.
“Our dad was our coach, and we didn’t have a goalie, so he made me play goalie on their team,” he said. “It was not my favorite position, but I learned a lot about the game from behind the cage. As an offensive player now, it helps me.”
Martin had the pleasure of playing with both of his brothers on Lewisburg’s lacrosse team. His younger brother is a freshman now, and his older brother recently graduated. At home, they make sure to push each other outside of practice.
“When it’s lacrosse season, sticks and balls are out (in the backyard). If it’s a nice day, we’re out here throwing and catching. Trying to get better,” Martin said.
Academically, Martin excels as well. He has been on the distinguished honor roll each year. He has taken six advanced placement courses and four honors courses through his time at Lewisburg.
“He works extremely hard in the classroom by taking challenging courses,” Vaji said.
“It’s not the easiest,” said Martin. “On some nights, you’ve got to stay up late after the game and study for a test.”
Martin is currently enrolled in AP calculus AB, AP economics and AP literature and composition. His favorite classes are art and anatomy.
“I like learning about the body. It is pretty cool to see why things happen the way they do,” Martin said, adding. “I’ve always been a fan of math and numbers. I hate writing and essays, so anything not to do that.”
As for volunteerism, Martin says his favorite experience has been the annual Susquehanna River cleanup.
“The family would all go down, and we pull all the trash out of the Susquehanna,” he said. “We load up as much as we can into the kayaks and pull it out of the river.”
It is a major trash cleanup, not just your typical neighborhood garbage-bag-carry. Martin says they will pull several tires out of the river, in addition to much more.
“There’s definitely a lot of trash in the Susquehanna,” he said.
Martin also has helped out at the First Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen and local food banks.
Martin is committed to studying business at the University of Vermont next fall. Not only will he be following in his brother’s footsteps by doing so, but he will also be much closer to another passion of his: skiing.
“I love to ski; it’s probably my favorite thing to do,” Martin said.
He does not have plans to play lacrosse for the University of Vermont, but he hopes to have time to play club lacrosse next spring.
Only, of course, if he is “ready to balance that out with all my college academics at that point,” he said.