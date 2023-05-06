SELINSGROVE — The Winged Super Sportsmen made a stop at Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night and Jay Fannasy pulled off the win. The Late Models and Roadrunners were also making their first appearance of the season with Coleby Frye winning the Late Models and Keith Bissinger parked “The Tank” in the Roadrunner Victory Lane.
Matt Ondek shot to the front of the Super Sportsmen feature, and was followed by John Edkin, Jay Fannasy, Scott Dellinger and Tony Rhome.
By lap 3, Fannasy got by Edkin then got inside of Ondek and passed him for the lead off turn two.
Lap 11 caution put Edkin on Fannasy’s nerf bar, but Fannasey pulled away.
Late in the race, Edkin drew close, but couldn’t make a pass for the lead. Fannasy ran the rest of the distance and took the checkered flag over Edkin, Tony Jackson, Ondek and Kenny Edkin.
“I saw the push trucks running in the top groove.” Fannasy said. “I put my car up there and didn’t lift until I saw the 22 (Daniel John) blow a tire and then I held on.
“I had oil sprayed all over my drivers’ suit a few weeks ago, and Lucas Wolfe lent me one of his. He may not get it back.”
Sportsmen heats went to Jackson, Mike Enders and Dellinger.
Frye rocketed to the front of the Late Model race followed by Bryan Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder, Jim Bernheisel and Chris Casner.
The caution came out on lap four when Jim Bernheisel slammed the inside backstretch fence and collected Gene Knaub. The track was immediately red flagged to make the cleanup efforts easier. The drivers were uninjured.
Frye stayed in front on the double-file restart, but Yoder went up to the fence and passed Bryan Bernheisel for second.
Yoder dogged Frye for several laps hoping to take advantage of lapped traffic, but Frye sliced through, opening an even larger lead.
A lap 12 caution for Eric Hons slowed the pace.
The side-by-side restart put Yoder on the front row but this time Bernheisel slid underneath to regain second and brought Dan Stone along into third.
Yoder fought his way back ahead of Stone and planted the nose of his number 24 racer on the rear bumper of Bernheisel.
The front three ran nose to tail through lapped traffic when Stone rejoined the fray.
A lap 24 caution grouped the field again, but this time without Bernheisel who dropped from the action. Frye led the final lap winning over Yoder, Stone, Andrew Yoder and Deshawn Gingerich.
“This is our first race of the season so I didnt want to see those cautions.” Frye said. “It did give me a chance to catch my breath though. I’ve been working hard all winter and haven’t had a chance to workout.”
I saw (Dylan) Yoder pull beside me on the front stretch but my car was getting through the middle of the turn. I did screw up on that last lap and missed my mark and got up high. Yoder must have been back a little bit.”
Stone, Jim Yoder and Bryan Bernheisel were winners in the Late Model heats
Matt Ney took the Roadrunner race lead, but all eyes were on Keith Bissinger, who slid into second from row three. Levi Vial, Tom Underwood and Jake Jones followed in the top five.
Bissinger used the marbles by the fence on the second lap to take the lead.
By the middle part of the race, Jake Jones was all over the back of The Tank as the pair got some separation on the rest of the field.
Late in the race Vial pulled to Jones rear when the caution flew on the last lap. That was bad news for Jones, who withdrew from the race with a smoking engine.
Bissinger won over Vial, Ney, Underwood and Nate Romig.
Vial and Romig won the Roadrunner heats.