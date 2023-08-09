One of the more surprising moments in Penn State’s offseason came when All-American left tackle Olu Fashanu, projected by experts as a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, decided to return to school.
There were numerous factors that went into the decision, the junior from Waldorf, Maryland, said at Penn State’s media day this week. He also said he’s trying to block all the individual distractions ahead of a season with big expectations for the Nittany Lions.
“No one has higher expectations for the season than myself and the players on this team,” Fashanu said. “It’s all about just staying consistent, staying in the moment, staying present, making sure we get better day by day, getting 1% better each day. If we do all those, we’ll be fine.”
Fashanu’s freshman year was the COVID season of 2020. A youngster when he first arrived — and still only 20 years old — Fashanu didn’t see any game action as a true freshman. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors during his redshirt-freshman season, appearing in nine games. His first start came against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2021 campaign.
In 2022, he started the first eight games at left tackle before an injury ended his season. Fashanu picked up several All-American nods and was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree while receiving another Academic All-Big Ten award.
The team captain carries a 3.4 GPA in Supply Chain and Information Systems, and pursuing that degree is one of the bigger reasons for his return, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said.
“Penn State is more than football to him and his family — we saw that when we started recruiting him,” Trautwein said. “He’s going to get a Penn State degree. The football will be there.”
Yet the draw of being such a high NFL draft pick had to be enticing, right?
“The biggest thing for me was that it was a win-win,” Fashanu said. “Coming back or going, they were both positives. My main thing was another opportunity to play another season with all my brothers, and also graduate.”
In most 2024 mock drafts, Fashanu is projected as the top offensive tackle off the board and a top-10 pick, even top-five in a few.
Fashanu said he doesn’t look at those projections, instead focusing on each day at camp and preparing for the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 2 opener against West Virginia.
“I’ve had no second thoughts. I love Penn State,” he said, “Being able to play another season with the guys and graduate in December made the decision a lot easier.”
The 6-foot-6, 319-pounder has also embraced his role as a team leader. The Nittany Lions brought in a strong class of offensive linemen this fall, including four-star signees J’Ven Williams — out of Wyomissing — and Alex Birchmeier, from Ashburn, Virginia.
As a freshman, Fashanu played behind Rasheed Walker, who is entering this third season with the Green Bay Packers. Walker’s mentorship rubbed off, and that’s something Fashanu hopes to provide now.
“The most important thing is to get the young guys acclimated here,” he said. “For a freshman, it’s a very big jump. When I was a freshman, I remember the older guys in the O-line room being there for me. It helped a lot in my development. It’s my turn to be there for the guys and be a leader.”