SELINSGROVE — Mike Melair has been fast at Selinsgrove Speedway this season, and now has the victory to show for it.
Melair won the PASS 305 sprint car feature on Saturday for his first win of the season.
Trent Brenneman wired the field for the Limited Late Model win and Nate Romig won his first ever Roadrunner race.
Melair blasted to the front of the sprint car feature from the pole position but was quickly passed by Tyler Snook. Zach Rhoades, Austin Reed and Ken Duke Jr. followed.
Melair dove low going into the first turn, and regained the lead by the start of the second lap. Rhoads was soon on the move getting by Snook, and Nick Sweigart joined the fray in fifth.
By the crossed flags, Rhoades was glued to Melair’s rear nerf bar.
Melair was able to open a lead in clean air, but Rhoades closed the gap in traffic. Also able to draw close was Sweigart, who stole second from Rhoads in the final few feet of the race.
Melair’s margin of victory was .466 seconds over Sweigart, Rhodes, Snook and Duke.
“I heard him coming up behind me.” Melair said of Snook. “He had a head of steam, and drove hard into the turn. I was patient and when he washed up, I turned underneath him”
Sprint car heats went to Kenny Heffner, Duke Jr. and Mike Alleman. John Smith won the consolation.
Brenneman drove to the front of the limited late model feature from the pole position, followed by Taylor Farling, Shaun Miller, Maddox Smith and Jared Fulkroad.
Miller and Fulkroad started to show some speed, advancing to second and fourth, respectively, when the caution flew on lap nine when Bucky Zeger spun in turn one.
Farling used the restart to retake second from Miller, a spot Miller got back two laps later.
The red flag flew over the speedway on lap 13 for Miller, who slammed into the outside fence, while still running second. Miller, a feature winner earlier this year, was able to walk to the ambulance where he was checked out. No further information was available.
Brenneman led the final seven laps, winning by 3.8 seconds over Farling, Fulkroad, Dalton Bigler and Smith.
“The track was really good tonight.” Brenneman said. “I knew starting up front would help, keeping the car in clean air.”
Miller and Brenneman won the Limited Late Model heats
Romig grabbed the lead of the Roadrunner feature from the outside pole position, followed by Scott Dunham, Bob Bussey, Jake Jones and Levi Vial.
By lap three, Bussey was running second, and started to close on Romig. Jones was soon running third. Bussey pressed low as Jones dropped from the competition.
The caution came out with one lap remaking when Keith Bissinger spun in turn four.
Romig led the final lap beating Bussey, Dunham, Vial and Ty Huntsberger.
“He showed me a fender and I thought if he runs us hard into the turn I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.” Romig said. “I was running right on the edge.”
Road runner heats were won by Jones and Huntsberger.