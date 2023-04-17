DILLSBURG — The story of the Macri family, from business to racing, can be summed up in one word: fate.
Fate is a word that can spell tragedy or kindness, and, in both cases, it applies to 410 sprint-car driver Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, affectionally known as The Concrete Kid.
Anthony’s great-grandfather, Vincent Macri, arrived in America from Mammola, Italy, in the southernmost part of Italy. Unable to find work, he began selling hot dogs and ice cream out of a pushcart to earn a living. He would pass that business on to his son, Nickolas, Anthony’s grandfather, at the age of 17.
The business would be in the family for nearly 50 years.
Anthony’s father Nick had fate shine on him in 1993 while working as an estimator for a concrete company.
“I was laid off on a Thursday night at 5 p.m. and the next morning, with $5,000 in the bank and $2,500 in saving bonds, my wife Melinda and I started Macri Concrete.”
By 7 a.m., they had their first contract.
“I had one employee, Dave Berkheimer, and I laid awake at night wondering how I was going to make it but also wondering about the well-being of Dave,” Nick said.
This September, the Macri family will celebrate its 30th year in the concrete business.
Berkheimer was racing in the Super Sportsman division at the now-defunct Silver Spring Speedway at the time and once again fate played a role in Anthony’s future career.
“We didn’t have any interest in racing, and Dave told us to come by and check it out,” Nick said. “So, my wife and I were driving by the Silver Spring on Bug Day, and we decided to stop in. I got that first whiff of methanol, and I was hooked.”
Berkheimer is still employed with the company, and he races in the United States Auto Club Silver Crown division.
Soon after that trip to Silver Spring, Nick bought a go-kart for his oldest son, Nickolas. They went to Shippensburg Speedway to race.
“We go to our first go-kart race and no sooner had my wife and I sat down in the stands when a kid comes off of Turn 4 and flips his go-kart and flies out of it,” Nick said. “My wife turned to me and said, “I’ve seen enough,” and she wouldn’t let Nickolas race.”
While Anthony played baseball, soccer, and basketball, none of those spots really held his attention, but at Speedway 94 in Hanover, it was a different story.
“I was the one who was persistent in begging my mom to let me get a go-kart,” Anthony said. “Mom even noticed how intense and focused I was at Speedway 94.”
So, his mom gave in, but it was not a go-kart, but a 600 winged micro sprint car that the family purchased at the behest of Mike Holly who worked for Pennsy Supply, a long-time racing sponsor in Central Pa.
The family raced the 600 micros at Path Valley Speedway where to this day, Macri Concrete is the title sponsor of the division.
They were also sponsors on the car of the late Greg Hodnett who played a big role in Anthony’s career. It was Hodnett who was instrumental in getting the Macris to move to the 410 division on a full-time basis.
“Greg saw me in the stands at BAPS one night and asked if I had time to talk,” Nick said. “He said to me, “I know that you’re not a patient man, but it will take Anthony five to 10 years to learn how to drive a 410, but if you can’t put him in the car full time, then you need to get out of the sport right now.”
Nick noted that Hodnett and his chief Ryan Hand at the time, took Anthony under their wings and mentored him.
“You won’t find two nicer guys in the pits than Greg and Ryan,” he said.
Anthony’s first-ever 410 race was at BAPS Motor Speedway (formerly Susquehanna Speedway). It would be the site where Hodnett would lose his life in a crash on Sept. 20, 2018.
Anthony’s first few races in the 410 sprint car were quite rough. He got upside down a lot prompting his dad to ask him, “Are you trying to be an airline pilot? or what because you’re spending more time in the air than on the ground.”
So, conversations began between Anthony and Greg on all things racing.
“Greg saw me at my absolute worst,” Anthony said of the early days of racing, and getting advice from Hodnett. “I thought the brake pedal was just to stop at the trailer, and Greg taught me that the brake pedal was for so much more. I was all ears when Greg was talking to me.”
Those years of conversations have paid off as Anthony has developed into a top-tier sprint-car driver. Last year, he led the nation in wins with 23 and earned more than $400,000 in the 410 winged sprint car division.
“Greg was always smooth, and I’m not going to say that I am always smooth, but he was really good at throttle control and that is something that I have tried really hard to work on,” Anthony said. “I take the aspect of being smooth and knowing how to throttle the car and he was really big on the brake pedal and that’s one thing that I am hard on now because the brake pedal can do different stuff.”
It was those three things that Hodnett installed in Anthony as a big key for success in a race car, but Hodnett’s death caused Anthony to do some soul searching.
A few months before Hodnett’s accident, Jason Johnson, a popular driver who had spent time racing in Central Pa., was also killed in a racing accident.
“Greg’s death hit me pretty hard,” he said. “It was ‘do I even want to race anymore’ type of hard,” he said. “I didn’t know Jason personally, but his death was sad because you are in the same profession and the same stuff can happen to you. It was a shock and reality that it could happen to me, and it makes you appreciate everything.”
Backed by a very supportive family, Anthony Macri continues to make a name for himself on the national 410 sprint car scene.
Fate and Greg Hodnett had a lot to do with his success.
Somewhere, Hodnett is all smiles as fate is shining bright on The Concrete Kid.