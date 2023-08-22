MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died overnight in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said Tuesday.
Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Mooresville house Tuesday morning, said Kent Greene, director of Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management.
First responders arrived at the house a few minutes after midnight Tuesday and found Christian Rogers, 25, exiting the collapsed structure, Greene said. Rogers, described by Greene as a friend of the family, was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with a concussion. He is awake and alert, Greene said, but has not yet been discharged.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Greene said gas must have accumulated over a long period and likely found its way to an ignition source. The blast, which local authorities have ruled accidental, originated in a bedroom and did not damage any surrounding homes.
The house is on a large plot of land near Lake Norman, about 28 miles north of Charlotte. County property records list the tax value of the home as nearly $2 million.
In the front yard Tuesday, insulation hung from the trees, and a king-size mattress and broken coffee mug saying “Virginia Tech dad” lie on the lawn. Wood debris and window frames were blown at least 50 yards from the blast.
“There could not be anyone in it left alive — that was my first thought,” Greene said. “And when I found out someone did walk out of it, I was amazed. This was a 6,300-square-foot home, and there’s nothing left but maybe a part of the garage.”
Property records list Caleb Farley, who was born and raised in nearby Maiden, as the homeowner. He was not there at the time of the explosion, but was on the scene Tuesday, Greene said.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel told the team about Caleb Farley’s loss during a practice in Nashville, and the players took a knee in an apparent prayer. Vrabel said that the team will do everything possible to support him.