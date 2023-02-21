SUNBURY — As the final half-minute of the first half ticked away Tuesday night, Lew Dellegrotti let everyone in Lockcuff Gymnasium and the surrounding community know he wanted Shikellamy to hold for the last shot.
Apparently it's difficult for a player in the zone to hear.
Lily Fatool buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left on the clock which did three things: It extended the Braves' game-defining run; it brought a smile to Dellegrotti's face; and it bought the standout freshman a lecture before she left the court at halftime.
"She was lucky," Dellegrotti said with a laugh. "But you know what she said to me? She goes, 'Coach, I felt it.'
"But she won't pull that again."
It was the last of three 3-pointers Fatool hit in a half-ending spree that broke open a three-point game and ultimately left Central Mountain in the dust. Shikellamy sprinted away to a 60-27 victory over the division-rival Wildcats in a District 4/6 Class 5A semifinal game.
"Oh, my word. I was so nervous," Fatool said. "If I did not make that, he would have ...
"That was stupid of me. That was so stupid."
Fatool matched her career-high with nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, the third time in the Braves' last four games she's scored at least that many. Already the school's record-holder (boys or girls) for 3-pointers made in a season, she was one off Jordan Moten's single-game mark of 10 set on Feb. 11, 2020.
With more than 350 points in 23 games, she long ago surpassed Rachael (Scheller) Herb's freshman record of 274 set in the 2005-06 season.
Blaire Balestrini added a season-high 16 points with six rebounds and five steals, Paige Fausey scored 10 and Cassi Ronk pulled 10 boards as Shikellamy advanced to the District 4/6 Class 5A final. The second-seeded Braves (13-10) play No. 1 Hollidaysburg (22-0), which downed Selinsgrove in the other semifinal 50-18, for the subregional title and state playoff berth 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Dellegrotti coached as though Shikellamy was facing an unbeaten team Tuesday, imploring his girls to work on the defensive end. They responded by forcing eight first-quarter turnovers and surging to a 12-2 lead.
"(Hollidaysburg) is a good team. They're a good team," he said. "They're all 5-9, 5-10, and they're all athletic. So we gotta work hard. We stress defense here."
The margin was still 10 points after three minutes of second quarter when Wildcats senior Kiahna Jones converted her second three-point play of the period. Jones left the game late in the first quarter with an apparent left leg injury, but returned a minute into the second and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Ava Doyle scored on a blow-by layup to cap a 7-0 run that pulled Central Mountain within 17-14 with 4:15 to play in the half.
"I think we just needed to take a deep breath and control our play on the offensive end, take good shots, don't rush anything and try not to turn the ball over," said Fausey. "On the defensive end, we needed to play better D. We usually play really solid D, and I think we picked that up. I think it lacked a little when they cut it to three."
Fatool ended the Braves' drought with a 3-pointer off a screen on the top-right side of the arc. She then hit a right-wing jumper before popping open on the left flank for another trey. Balestrini made it 28-16 with a triple from top-right of the arc, and Fatool followed the Wildcats' 12th turnover of the half with her too-soon shot for a 15-point halftime lead.
Shikellamy's 14-2 run to close the half ballooned to 29-2 after a Balestrini three-point play in the closing minute of the third quarter made it a 30-point margin. The Braves forced 14 turnovers in the third and collected 33 overall.
"I think we just mentally went out of it — we had a bunch of turnovers there in the second (quarter) — but I think we kinda locked-in mentally and then just got going," said Fatool. "At halftime, we were like, 'We can't give up a bunch of these turnovers.' We locked-in mentally and started hitting our shots."
Fatool made three fourth-quarter treys, the last with 58 seconds to play. The Shikellamy student section that serenaded the Central Mountain side with chants of "She's a freshman!" begged Fatool to try for a record 10th triple as she dribbled away the final dozen seconds.
"When Lily goes off ..." Dellegrotti said, finishing his thought with a shrug.
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
SEMIFINAL
At Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium
SHIKELLAMY
Central Mountain (7-16) 27
Danica Kelly 0 0-1 0, Tara Mader 1 0-0 2, Kiahna Jones 4 6-8 15, Keely Rohrbach 0 0-2 0, Macy Plowman 1 0-2 2, Ava Doyle 3 0-1 6, Morgan Temple 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 8-16 27.
3-point goals: Jones.
Did not score: Taylor Doyle, Jacey Tripp, Elise McKean, Grace Keohane.
Shikellamy (13-10) 60
Lily Fatool 10 0-0 29, Cassi Ronk 2 1-2 5, Paige Fausey 4 2-4 10, Blaire Balestrini 6 1-1 16, Allison Minnier 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 4-9 60.
3-point goals: Fatool 9, Balestrini 3.
Did not score: Olivia Solomon, Nadia Smith.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain;2;14;2;9 — 27
Shikellamy;12;19;15;14 — 60