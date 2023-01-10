SUNBURY — When Lily Fatool starts splashing 3-pointers and those deep looks fall consistently — especially early — that’s becoming a positive sign that Shikellamy’s girls are going to get off to a good start … and maybe more.
Yet while Fatool begins to loosen up when the Braves’ talented freshman sees her shots tumble through the net, her success typically means more defensive attention is coming her way. When that happens, Blaire Balestrini and Paige Fausey often find more space to operate.
Shikellamy’s productive trio did what they do Tuesday night — Fatool finished with 17 points, Balestrini added 11, and Fausey wound up with nine — as the Braves cuffed rival Selinsgrove 41-22 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup at Lockcuff Gymnasium.
It was the fourth straight win for Shikellamy (5-7 overall, 3-0 HAC-I).
Murphy O’Brien and Haylee Nava each pocketed nine points for the Seals (2-9, 0-3), who suffered their seventh consecutive setback.
With Fatool bagging three of her five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, Shikellamy burst to a 9-0 lead that really wasn’t threatened by Matt Salsman’s struggling Seals. What also hurt Selinsgrove was a 0-for-9 start from the field.
“It just makes me more comfortable,” Fatool said of seeing her shots fall. “When I hit my 3s … I just kind of calm down.
“I wouldn’t have been able to hit the 3s if (my teammates) didn’t get the rebounds.”
Speaking of rebounds — the Braves out-boarded Selinsgrove 30-20 — Allison Minnier collected 13 without netting a single point.
“She was so good,” said Fatool, who was 6-for-14 from the floor.
Once Erika Piepszowski finally put the visitors on the board by knocking down the front end of a two-shot look, Balestrini’s slice through the lane and finish at the rim had the Braves sitting on an 11-1 cushion when the first quarter ended.
“We’re not a high-scoring team, so when we fall behind it is really, really hard for us,” said Salsman, whose bigs (Kristin Shaffer and Alyssa Latsha) managed a combined two points against Shikellamy’s man defense. “We have to get better starts.”
Five more Balestrini points — her lone 3-pointer and a steal and finish — increased Shikellamy’s lead to 16-1.
Nava and O’Brien sandwiched treys around Fatool’s mid-range jumper as Selinsgrove finally ended its oh-fer from the floor. And while O’Brien cashed in three times after being fouled in the act behind the arc, Fausey swished all four of her freebies to send the Braves to the locker room up 22-10.
Fausey pieced together a terrific floor game, adding five rebounds and six assists to her nine points.
“Fausey does so much for that team maybe people don’t understand. She’s a candidate for player of the year (in our division),” Salsman said. “She’s a steadying force. She’s unbelievably quick — you can’t simulate how quick she is at practice — and she knows how to play.”
Selinsgrove sliced its deficit to eight on another O’Brien triple and Piepszowski’s freebie, but Fausey’s stickback — after a scramble on the floor ended up putting the ball back in her hands — restored some order. Another Fatool 3-pointer, off a Balestrini dish, had the Braves up 13 (27-14).
Shikellamy’s lead dipped to 11 points late in the third (29-18), but mid-range jumpers from Balestrini and Fausey had the hosts up 33-18.
And when Fatool buried the last of her treys midway through the fourth quarter, Lew Dellegrotti’s group led 39-22.
“We really did talk about what was going to happen against our (zone) defense tonight, and we talked about not letting shooters get open,” Salsman said. “We just did not focus on that, and the next thing you know Fatool has three 3s in the first quarter.”
SHIKELLAMY 41, SELINSGROVE 22
Selinsgrove (2-9, 0-3) 22
Erika Piepszowski 0 2-4 2, Murphy O'Brien 2 3-3 9, Alyssa Latsha 0 0-3 0, Haylee Nava 3 1-2 9, Kristin Shaffer 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 6-12 22.
3-point goals: Nava 2, O'Brien 2.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Natalie Howell, Gillian Hackenberg, Shaela Kruskie, Hanna Presgraves, Maddy Benner.
Shikellamy (5-7, 3-0) 41
Lily Fatool 6 0-0 17, Cassi Ronk 1 0-0 2, Blaire Balestrini 5 0-0 11, Paige Fausey 2 5-6 9, Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-6 41.
3-point goals: Fatool 5, Balestrini.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;1;9;8;4 — 22
Shikellamy;11;11;11;8 — 41
JV score: Shikellamy 37-20. High scorers: Shikellamy, Kianah Lenner 13; Selinsgrove, Piepszowski 9.