TURBOTVILLE — Freshman Lily Fatool drained nine 3-pointers to power surging Shikellamy to a 60-40 win over Warrior Run in a HAC crossover game Saturday night.
Fatool finished with 33 points, making at least two 3-pointers in three different quarters. She scored 10 points in the first quarter and 11 in the fourth.
Shikellamy, now 12-9, has won seven games in a row.
Sienna Dunkleberger led Warrior Run with 18 points. The Defenders finish the season 5-17.
Shikellamy 60, Warrior Run 40
SHIJKELLAMY (12-9) 60
Lily Fatool 12 0-0 33; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 2 0-0 4; Paige Fausey 2 2-3 7; Allison Minnier 1 0-2 2; Olivia Solomon 2 0-0 4; Kianah Lenner 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 2-5 60.
3-point goals: Fatool 9, Pausey.
Did not score: McKenzie Boyer, Nadia Smith, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.
WARRIOR RUN (5-17) 40
Mara Woland 1 0-0 2; Alexis Hudson 1 4-6 6; Kelsey Hoffman 1 1-2 3; Peyton Meehan 0 2-2 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 6 6-8 18; Abby Evans 1 3-4 5; Jayla Henle 1 2-4 2; Mya Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 18-26 40.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Lilly Wertz Chloe Burden.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;14;14;17;15 — 70
Warrior Run;7;5;13;15 — 40