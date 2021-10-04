SELINSGROVE — Paige Fausey scored the match's only goal, and Cassi Ronk made a save on a penalty kick as Shikellamy edged rival Selinsgrove 1-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Monday.
Fausey scored with an assist from Wiley Egan at the 39:25 mark of the first half. Fausey led the Braves with three shots on goal.
Ronk stopped the Seals' Ella Magee on a penalty kick. Ronk finished with eight saves in the shutout.
Shikellamy 1, Selinsgrove 0
First half
Shik-Paige Fausey (Wiley Egan), 39:25.
Shots: Sel 8-7. Corners: Sel 5-3. Saves: Shikellamy 8 (Cassi Ronk); Selinsgrove 5 (K. Yoder).