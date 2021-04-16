MIFFLINBURG — Wyatt Faust didn’t allow an earned run, and Shikellamy took advantage of five Mifflinburg errors as the Braves knocked off the Wildcats, 9-1, on Thursday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball.
Faust needed just 73 pitches to complete the victory. He scattered seven singles, striking out nine and walking none.
Shikellamy (2-3 overall, 1-2 HAC-I) scored six runs in the top of the second to take control of the game. Conner Fitzgerald doubled and scored on Kaden Hoffman’s single. Davis Marshall followed with an RBI double. Collin Zechman walked, and Mason Deitrich followed with a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third.
Marshall and Zechman each scored on an error. Duncan Weir followed with a two-run single to give the Braves a 6-0 lead.
Cade Dressler had three hits for the Wildcats (2-2 overall and HAC-I).
Shikellamy 9, Mifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 060 002 1 — 9-8-0
Mifflinburg 000 100 0 — 1-7-5
WP: Wyatt Faust; LP: Allen Stamm.
Shikellamy: Drew Balestrini, 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Duncan Weir 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Connor Fitzgerald 1-for-4, double, run; Davis Marshall 1-for-4, double, run, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Cade Dressler 3-for-3; Troy Dressler 2-for-3, RBI.
n Loyalsock 15,
Warrior Run 0 (3 inn.)
WILLIAMSPORT — Josh Rankey tossed a three-inning perfect game, striking out seven of the nine hitters he faced.
Spencer Gross had a double, triple and a home run, knocking in six runs, including a first-inning grand slam to lead the Lancers offense.
Loyalsock improves to 2-1 overall and HAC-II. Warrior Run drops to 0-4 overall and HAC-II.
Loyalsock 15,
Warrior Run 0 (3 inn.)
Warrior Run 000 — 0-0-0
Loyalsock 654 — 15-14-0
WP: Josh Rankey; LP: Mason Sheesley.
Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 3-for-3, 2 RBIs; Nick Barone 3 runs; Jordan Aderhold, 2-for-3, double; Spencer Gross, 3-for-3, double, triple, homer (1st, grand slam), 6 RBIs; Cooper Larson 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs; Moxen Cotter 3-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs.