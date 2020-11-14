MANDATA — Since rallying to beat Newport on Oct. 23, the Line Mountain running attack hadn’t been quite as potent in losses to Southern Columbia and Penns Valley.
“We’ve been missing going forward. As an O-line and as running backs, we need our noses going forward,” Line Mountain coach Brandon Carson said. “That’s what we had tonight.”
Garret Laudenslager and Jacob Feese each ran for more than 200 yards as Line Mountain wrapped its season with a 42-34 victory over Mifflinburg in a game that featured 1,017 combined offensive yards Friday night at Glen Ressler Field.
“I think everybody was playing for the seniors,” Feese, the Eagles senior quarterback, said. “Everybody played a motivated game, and we didn’t have that the last two weeks.”
The reason the Eagles (5-3) won was on the defensive end.
The Wildcats led 14-13 at halftime, but on the second snap of the second half, Feese faked the handoff on the dive and kept the ball off-tackle. He cut inside and outran the defense for a 78-yard score. The extra point gave the Eagles a 20-14 lead with 11:17 left in the third quarter.
Mifflinburg picked up a first down on its next possession, but Laudenslager, who moved outside to cornerback after the Eagles allowed Jacob Reitz to complete 10 of 11 passes in the first half, broke up a pass intended for Jacob Bingaman.
Carson opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from his own 30 on the ensuing Line Mountain drive. Feese converted with a 4-yard run, then ripped off a 37-yarder before Laudenslager rambled to a 29-yard TD to give Line Mountain a 27-14 lead with 7:01 left in the third.
“It came down to discipline (on defense),” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “That’s the way (Line Mountain) works. They have great patience with that offense. They don’t worry if they lose yards on first or second down because they know what can happen.”
The Wildcats would answer on their next drive on quarterback Jacob Reitz’s 2-yard run to cut the lead to 27-21. Laudenslager ripped off a 76-yard TD run down the right sideline with 10:57 left in the game. The Eagles pushed the lead to 35-21 after Laudenslager caught a two-point pass from holder Nolan Baumert.
Then, on the next Mifflinburg possession — after a 27-yard kickoff return put the ball in Line Mountain territory — Feese hit Reitz as he threw the ball. Freshman linebacker Chanden Maurer intercepted the pass. Five plays later, Feese found Cam Smeltz with a TD pass with 7:41 to make the score 42-21.
Laudenslager finished the game with 224 yards on the ground for 1,128 yards on the season. Feese ran for 223 yards, and will finish with his second straight 1,000-yard season (1,125).
Mifflinburg didn’t quit — a hallmark of its 5-5 season. Reitz guided two more touchdown drives in the final quarter, finishing with career-highs of four rushing touchdowns and 318 yards passing.
The Eagles ran enough clock on their final possession to thwart the comeback.
“These boys got to play 10 games; that’s huge in our book. Second, the effort we gave (all year),” Dressler said. “We had 23 dressed tonight. The kids gave everything they had; everything they had was left on that field.”
The Wildcats did a great job exploiting the Eagles’ pass defense, getting contributions from all over the roster. Junior Aaron Hackenburg hadn’t made a catch all season for Mifflinburg. Against Line Mountain, he finished with five catches for 104 yards.
“He was one of the receivers that stepped up and made plays,” Reitz said. “We were expecting to throw. We saw some of their weak spots (in the defense) and thought our receivers could step up and make plays. We practiced all week on getting our guys to the middle of the field.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 42, MIFFLINBURG 34
Mifflinburg (5-5) 7 7 7 13 — 34
Line Mountain (5-3) 13 0 14 15 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 29 run (run failed)
Miff-Lucas Whittaker 8 pass from Jacob Reitz (Gabe Stetler kick)
LM-Garret Laudenslager 55 run (Cam Smeltz kick)
Second quarter
Miff-Jacob Reitz 9 run (Stetler kick)
Third quarter
LM-Feese 78 run (Smeltz kick)
LM-Laudenslager 29 run (Smeltz kick)
Miff-Reitz 2 run (Stelter kick)
Fourth quarter
LM-Laudenslager 76 run (Laudenslager pass from Nolan Baumert)
LM-Smeltz 12 pass from Feese (Smeltz kick)
Miff-Reitz 1 run (Stetler kick)
Miff-Reitz 13 run (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
Miff LM
First downs 26 19
Rushes-net yards 39-194 42-485
Passing yards 318 17
Passing 21-30-1 3-3-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 3-30 8-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 13-77; Jacob Reitz 16-65, 4 TDs; Cade Dressler 5-29; John Darrup 2-10; Tyler Foltz 1-6; Quentin Doane 1-4; Aaron Hackenburg 1-3. Line Mountain: Garret Laudenslager 16-224, 3 TDs; Jacob Feese 14-223, 2 TDs; Beau Keim 11-38; Dominick Bridi 1-0.
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 21-29-1, 318 yds., TD; Team 0-1-0. Line Mountain: Feese 3-3-0, 17 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Hackenburg 5-104; Jacob Bingaman 6-95; Cannon Griffith 3-51; Diehl 5-50; Lucas Whittaker 2-18, TD. Line Mountain: Cam Smeltz 1-12, TD; Laudenslager 2-5.