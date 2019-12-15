MILL HALL — Line Mountain placed 28th, and Warrior Run was 30th at the King of the Mountain wrestling tournament, hosted by Central Mountain.
The Eagles’ Jacob Feese was the only Valley wrestler from either team to place.
Feese reached the semifinals at 182 pounds, winning his first match by technical fall, and then a pair of matches by decision.
Feese was then topped by Gerrit Nijenhuis of Canon McMillan, who won the title by pinning all of his opponents in the first period. Feese bounced back with a decision win in the consolation semifinals, before falling in the third-place bout.
Blake Wirt (126), Ian Coller (138) and Riley Heim (160) each reached consolation round 4, which was one short of placing.
For the Defenders, Noah Hunt (132) and Caleb Long (285) were both eliminated in consolation round 4.
Danville goes 3-2
TOWANDA — Terez Sewell went 5-0, and five other Danville wrestlers won four matches as the Ironmen went 3-2 at the Towanda Duals.
Sewell, 138/145 pounds, won three times on the mat, including falls in wins over Wyoming Area (54-18) and Coudersport (60-24).
Jared Dewalt (145/152), Andrew Johnson (126/132) and Brayden Sarviss (132/138) also won three times on the mat among their four wins. Michael Cook-Stahl (182/195) and Blake Sassman (106/113) both went 4-1, joining Dewalt and Sarviss with a pair of pins.
The Ironmen downed Hanover Area, 45-31, but lost to both Jersey Shore (40-37) and Freedom (57-12).
Danville 54, Wyoming Area 18
113: Jayden Pepe (WA) pinned Braeden Earlston, 0:51; 120: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) pinned Zachary Sheridan, 5:26; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) won by forfeit; 132: Kyle Emsley (WA) dec. Brayden Sarviss, 13-9; 138: Terez Sewell (D) pinned Rocco Pizano, 0:50; 145: Connor Jones (D) pinned Nick Ross, 1:18; 152: Jared Dewalt (D) won by forfeit; 160: Tyler Artley (D) won by forfeit; 170: Connor Wrobleski (WA) dec. Caden Hagerman, 8-2; 182: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) won by forfeit; 195: Santiago Bermudez (D) won by forfeit; 220: No match; 285: Ethan Speece (WA) pinned Tyler Simas, 0:41; 106: Blake Sassaman (D) won by forfeit.
Jersey Shore 40, Danville 37
195: Colby McKibben (JS) pinned Michael Cook-Stahl, 1:06; 220: Lee Springman (JS) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 3:04; 285: Roman Erdly (D) won by forfeit; 106: Blake Sassaman (D) won by forfeit; 113: Braeden Earlston (D) won by forfeit; 120: Liam Goodrich (JS) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 1:32; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) major dec. Gabe Andrus, 12-1; 132: Brayden Sarviss (D) won by forfeit; 138: Terez Sewell (D) won by forfeit; 145: Jared Dewalt (D) dec. Cade Vuocolo, 7-0; 152: Gabe Packer (JS) major dec. Connor Jones, 11-2; 160: Tyler Bauder (JS) pinned Tyler Artley, 2:14; 170: Hayden Packer (JS) pinned Caden Hagerman, 1:13; 182: Ryan Kershner (JS) won by forfeit.
Danville 45, Hanover 31
285: Jacob Mercadante (H) pinned Tyler Simas, 0:44; 106: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Tyler Mizell, 0:13; 113: Cael Davis (H) dec. Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 11-10; 120: Steve Rowley (H) won by forfeit; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) dec. Joe Rowley, 4-0; 132: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Ethan Dinoski, 0:31; 138: Terez Sewell (D) won by forfeit; 145: Jared Dewalt (D) pinned Aidan Frields, 0:39; 152: Connor Jones (D) pinned Christian Torres, 0:32; 160: Hunter Thompson (H) major dec. Jacob Gilbert, 17-9; 170: Tyler Artley (D) won by forfeit; 182: Hunter Karpovich (H) pinned Caden Hagerman, 5:59; 195: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) won by forfeit; 220: Tavon Hines (H) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 0:38.
Freedom 57, Danville 12
220: Matthew Bogardo (F) won by forfeit; 285: Zamir Hill (F) pinned Tyler Simas, 2:38; 106: Christian Horvath (F) pinned Blake Sassaman, 2:58; 113: Connor Bevan (F) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 5:47; 120: Isaac Bringuez (F) won by forfeit; 126: Luis Vargas (F) dec. Andrew Johnson, 3-1; 132: Brayden Sarviss (D) dec. Reinaldo Lebron, 5-3; 138: Terez Sewell (D) dec. Connor Huber, 12-6; 145: Michael Gomes (F) dec. Jared Dewalt, 10-3; 152: Shane Storm (F) pinned Connor Jones, 1:15; 160: Patrick Carrillo (F) pinned Tyler Artley, 3:41; 170: Christopher Jurado (F) dec. Caden Hagerman, 15-8; 182: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) pinned Nicholas Farrel, 0:30; 195: Maximos Marrero (F) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 0:41.
Danville 60, Coudersport 24
106: Braeden Earlston (D) won by forfeit; 113: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Wyatt Daisley, 0:25; 120: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) pinned Nash Delp, 0:28; 126: Carl Price (D) won by forfeit; 132: Andrew Johnson (D) pinned James Culvey, 2:46; 138: Brayden Sarviss (D) pinned Dalton Miller, 0:18; 145: Terez Sewell (D) pinned Dylan Kelly, 0:49; 152: Jared Dewalt (D) pinned Wyatt Morales, 0:53; 160: Thomas Wilson (C) pinned Tyler Artley, 1:43; 170: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Guy Dunn, 3:04; 182: Michael Cook-Stahl (D) pinned Allen Williams, 0:21; 195: Dylan Hajzus (C) pinned Santiago Bermudez, 1:11; 220: Cale Ayers (C) won by forfeit; 285: Cooper Rossman (C) pinned Roman Erdly, 3:22.