Lorna Oldt was an inspiration to her Midd-West field hockey and softball teammates throughout her high school athletics career. She persevered in spite of the pain, lingering discomfort and injuries related to fracturing her pelvis at the beginning of her freshman year.
Perhaps the person she inspired most was Oldt herself — and the recent graduate is only now realizing it.
The injury travails “really opened my eyes,” she said, deepening her longstanding desire to pursue a career in the medical field. What’s more, her success in field hockey persuaded her to reverse course and continue playing when she enrolls at Elizabethtown College in the fall.
“I actually decided late to play (in college),” she said. “Last high school season I figured was the last time I’d ever play. Afterwards, I just didn’t want it to be.”
Oldt blended all-league athletic performance with stellar academic achievement and selfless community service, which is why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
Her GPA, bolstered by AP Chemistry and AP Literature classes, qualified for All-Academic All-State status through the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association. She was Vice President of the Midd-West Student Council, Secretary of the National Honor Society, and a member of the class congress. Oldt volunteered at her church, helping with the youth group. Her family also adopted a section of roadway to maintain as part of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program.
Virtually everything Oldt did in the last four years, though, whether in or out of school, was affected by an injury that had no obvious cause. Her sister Cassie (Midd-West, Class of 2016) managed hip discomfort during an all-league field hockey career. Lorna was similarly stricken during the preseason of her freshman year, and she could not rid herself of the pain.
Eventually an MRI revealed the pelvis fracture, which doctors attributed to the stress on her soon-to-be 6-foot frame during the summer workouts.
“I was only allowed to play for, like, 20 minutes. So because I was playing JV and also varsity, I’d play for 10 minutes in one game and 10 minutes in the other,” she said. “During practices, I was very limited in the things I could do. For example, I never did sprints which made me feel like a bad teammate for just doing stickwork while the other girls were running.”
Other injuries developed around Oldt’s pelvic area, notably bursitis at her illiac crest (hip pointer), tears in her core muscles, and damage to her growth plates. While her pelvis gradually healed, the bursitis and muscle tears continue to this day. Corrective surgery, while an option, is not feasible, she said, due to the prohibitive cost as well as a meager success rate.
Oldt played through chronic inflammation, earning all-Heartland Athletic Conference recognition in each of her last three seasons. Division coaches voted her HAC first-team at defender after a senior season in which she emerged as a consistent scorer, ranking second for the Mustangs in goals (eight), assists (six) and points (22). She was also a Daily Item first-team all-star.
“I really pushed myself in games,” she said. “I pushed myself in scrimmages and practices, too, as hard as I can, the same as my teammates and competitors, because I feel like I can always do better.
“I don’t feel like I reached my absolute full potential, but I don’t want to say my hips didn’t allow me to do everything I could, either.”
Oldt was a three-sport athlete in middle school, but she gave up basketball in order to recuperate during the winter of her freshman year. Ultimately the winter season became a time for her to play indoor hockey and prepare for softball season, though she did debate returning to the hardwood this past year to play with friend and classmate Chloe Sauer.
Oldt will soon turn her attention to Elizabethtown, where a biology major awaits along with a spot on the Blue Jays’ field hockey roster.
“When I was younger, I always looked at playing in college but I felt like I could never do so much more work,” she said. “A lot of my friends who have gone on to play told me, yes, it is tougher, but it’s nothing that I could not handle. I’ve seen myself getting better and I think I’m good enough to play, and it’s my favorite sport — I love it — so I decided to go for it.”
The next step in her student-athlete journey promises to be more challenging in every respect. Oldt said she’s ready, mentally and physically, to meet the challenges head-on.
“It’s definitely going to be a big adjustment from high school,” she said. “The good news with my injury is I can treat inflammation better than a fracture. (Playing) is still definitely going to be damaging to my hips in the long run, but I’m hoping that with weight training I’ll be stronger and able to manage it.”