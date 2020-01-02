The Daily Item
Former Bucknell wrestling coach Bob Ferraro and son Bobby Ferraro are among nine individuals who will be inducted as the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
Bob Ferraro is the winningest coach in Bison wrestling history with 169 victories from 1974-97. He was the longest-serving coach in the program’s 72-year history.
Bobby Ferraro, a 1990 Lewisburg graduate and two-time state champion, was twice an All-American while wrestling for his father at Bucknell.
The Ferraros will be joined in the newest PWCA Hall of Fame class by Dave Ciafre, Tim Flynn, Jarrod King, Joel Kislin, Walter Peppelman, Scott Schleicher and Frank Vulcano.
The induction ceremony is slated for May 17 at the Mountainview County Club in Boalsburg.
Bob Ferraro, a 1966 graduate of Easton High School, was a three-time District 11 champion and once a Northeast Region champion. At Indiana State, Ferraro fashioned a 93-4 record with 62 falls. He was a two-time NCAA Division I All-American at 150 pounds, finishing fourth and second in the NCAA Championships in 1969 and 1970, respectively.
In 1973 Ferraro was named the head wrestling coach at Bucknell as well as Director of Recreation, serving in that capacity until 1997. He went 169-175-6 with first-place conference finishes in 1986-87 and 1994-95. He produced 44 East Coast Conference and East Coast Wrestling Association champions, as well as four NCAA All-Americans. He was voted ECWA Coach of the Year in 1986, ‘87, and ‘92.
From 1997-2007, Ferraro served as the Executive Director of the National High School Coaches Association. Until 2015, he served as NHSCA Chief Executive Officer. He currently serves as Executive Chairman. A member of the District 4 and District 11 Halls of Fame, Ferraro founded the National High School Senior Wrestling Championships and the National Wrestling Coaches Convention.
Bobby Ferraro capped his high school career at Lewisburg with a 39-0 record and the 1990 PIAA Class 2A championship at 171 points, his second title in three seasons. A three-time state placewinner, he went 110-2-1 for the Green Dragons.
At Bucknell, Ferraro produced a 118-21-1 career record and claimed four ECWA gold medals. He became just the third Bison to earn All-America honors with an eighth-place finish in the 177-pound class at the NCAA Championships in 1994. He finished 31-8 that season, falling one victory shy of the school record, and he tied a 37-year-old school mark by recording pins in five straight matches.
As a graduate student a year later, Ferraro went 30-6 to break the program’s career victory record, ranking second all-time with 44 falls. He helped the Bison to just their second ECWA team championship having never lost a conference bout, and then finished seventh at NCAAs to repeat as an All-American.
Ferraro currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the NHSCA.