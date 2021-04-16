MIDDLEBURG — There was a time last summer when Leah Ferster wasn't sure what her last year at Midd-West was going to look like.
Last spring, she had seen her senior teammates on the Mustangs' track & field team miss out on their final year of competition. She missed one season but had a real concern she may never play soccer or basketball or throw for her school again.
The time away allowed Ferster to develop an appreciation every time she got to take to the soccer field, basketball court or track this year.
"It could all go away in a second," Ferster, a shot, discus and javelin thrower on Midd-West's track & field team. "The last year hasn't been the greatest. Going into the fall, I think everyone was hopeful, but we knew there was a possibility it might not happen. No one knew."
After finishing sixth at the District 4 championships in the shot put as a sophomore, Ferster thought her 2020 season would be significantly better. After it got wiped out by COVID-19, Ferster wasted little time getting her final scholastic season started in style.
In the season opener at Juniata, she set a personal best in the shot with a toss of 35-feet, 5-inches. The throw qualified her for next month's District 4 Championships. Ferster finished second in the discus and third in the javelin in the meet.
Ferster's performance in the throws, her academic performance (96% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Her work ethic is what separates her, Midd-West track coach Jason Gemberling said.
"Leah is an awesome kid. She comes to school every day and is a hard worker academically and in soccer, basketball, soccer and track," he said. "Her work ethic carries over into everything, but academics come first."
Academics need to be a priority with the challenging course load Ferster has dealt with and is continuing as her high school career nears an end.
Ferster is a member of the National Honor Society, Midd-West's Class Congress and student council. She has AP classes in Biology and Literature along with Honors English. She is also part of Midd-West's FFA program and has previously been honored as the district's student of the Month and Young American by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Gemberling called Ferster one of the quiet leaders on the Mustangs' roster. Without saying much, teammates gravitate toward her, he said.
"She is a quiet kid, but the kids look up to her," he said. "She is encouraging and a positive person. Her positivity rubs off on some of the younger kids on and off the track. We have a couple of kids that are the same way; bot yellers, not bossy. It's 'we’re going to show you the right way to do things, follow my lead.'
"It makes my job easier. I can count on them and trust them."
Ferster somehow finds times to work with children in the community, particularly at her church. She volunteers with the kid's wing at her church, helps serves meals and helps with youth camps in the area.
It all helps lay a foundation: She wants to be a teacher.
Ferster plans to attend Messiah College and compete in track & field while studying education with a focus on Social Studies and science. For Gemberling, that means Ferster could end up back in Middleburg in the future.
"Leah is looking to go into education and I am always excited about the possibility of them coming back and helping out," he said while acknowledging that he wants his athletes to "be themselves. If she wants to let her wings take her somewhere else so be it. She will be successful."
Already qualified for districts, Ferster is eying a district gold medal in the shot and perhaps a trip to states next month. Her first throw of the 2021 season would have put her a few inches away from a state-qualifying spot in 2019.
"I just want to go out with a bang and do the best I possibly can," she said. "We know it could be taken away at any time, so we just take advantage of what we can."