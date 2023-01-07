Shikellamy’s girls bowling team has been as successful as any high school athletic program in the region and players who have led the surge over the past decade are being rewarded.
Senior Emma Fetterman, a two-time all-state player for the Braves, recently signed a letter of intent to bowl at nationally-ranked Tulane for the next four years. Fetterman said she will receive a partial scholarship to attend the university based in New Orleans.
Despite the long trip from Sunbury, Fetterman said Tulane felt like home.
“It is such a good academic school, that even if I didn’t have bowling I would have gone there otherwise,” Fetterman, the daughter of Michelle and Matthew Fetterman, said. “My family is really happy for me. When we visited, it felt like home. My parents were comfortable with me being so far from home.”
Fetterman, a dual enrollment student who is taking classes at Bloomsburg University as a high school senior, said she filled out a recruiting form on Tulane’s website to express her interest in playing for a program that is ranked 17th nationally.
Little did she know, the interest was already mutual.
“Their coach (Hayley Veitch) got in contact with me and told me she had already watched me in tournaments,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman follows in the line of a series of Shikellamy bowlers who have landed scholarships. Coach Mark Derr said the first was Jamie Brungard-Roseman who bowled for NC A&T in the mid-2000s. Derr’s daughters also earned scholarships after standout careers for the Braves. Shelby Derr-Mascho played at Saint Francis University from 2012-16 and Kristen Derr is still playing at Adelphi University. Former Shikellamy player Ashley Fister just capped her career at Kutztown University.
Fetterman said she looked at places like St. Francis and Maryville College in Tennessee before settling on Tulane.
“Tulane was just the full package for me,” Fetterman said.
Over her high school career, Fetterman has helped Shikellamy win the state title in 2021 and finish second last year.
Since 2008, the Braves have won four state titles and finished second four other times.
Derr said his latest protege will fit in fine on the college lanes.
“She has a great bowling IQ and has developed the ability to target her shots at a high level as well as being a great teammate all attributes that will be great assets at the college level,” he said. “Emma has also excelled in the classroom as one of the top academic players to be recruited another trait college coaches look for in a college athlete. I know the coaches and players are thrilled to have Emma joining their program this coming season and we will miss her immensely in our program after this season.”
Fetterman said she can now turn her focus on capping her career with another state title.
“It’s definitely a weight off my shoulder,” she said.