MIFFLINBURG — It took the Mifflinburg softball team a few innings to get over some early nerves — nobody on the Wildcats' roster has played in a district playoff game — and solve Midd-West pitcher Miley Beachel.
The Wildcats had all eight of their hits after the third inning, including Olivia Fetterman's two-run go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth, and Taylor Stewart retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, and No.-4 seed Mifflinburg downed No. 5-seed Midd-West, 3-2, on Tuesday in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals.
Beachel didn't allow a hit, and just one base runner until Anna Pachucki cranked a solo homer to left-center field, threw her arms in the air rounding the first base in glee, and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
"The first pitch was always like right down the middle," Fetterman said. "And we didn't catch on to it until later. After the first strike, (Beachel) did a great job of moving the the ball in-and-out."
Fetterman remebered that when she came to plate in the bottom of the sixth, and the Wildcats trailing 2-1. Evelyn Osborne and Pachucki each single to open the inning, before Madison Fohringer walked to load the bases.
Fetterman had struck out in her previous at-bat, and she had just watch Stewart strikeout for the first out of the sixth.
"I though the first pitch had a real good chance to be a strike," Fetterman said.
The freshman center fielder didn't hesitate, lacing the first pitch into center field to score two runs to give her team the lead, 3-2.
"We didn't change our approach (very much) at the plate," Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez said. "I just think we had were a little nervous at the beginning of the game."
It was another big win for a the young Wildcats, who have five freshmen in the lineup, a crew that has played numerous big Little League and ASA games throughout their careers, but were still pretty nervous for the first District 4 playoff games of their careers.
"(That experience) is helpful a little but, but it's still nerve wracking," Fetterman said. "It still games that matter, and it's single elimination. You have to at your best, basically."
Stewart retired the Mustangs in order in the top of the seventh, the only inning Midd-West didn't have a base runner. The freshman lefty finished with five strikeouts and one walk.
"I just knew (in the seventh), I had to keep on the ground, and not let them take away my confidence," said Stewart, who allowed a walk-off homer in early April to the Mustangs.
After Pachucki's homer gave Mifflinburg the lead, Sarah Shupp tied it with her fourth homer of the season in the top of the fifth.
Midd-West would take the lead in the top of the sixth. Teagan Schreffler doubled, and went to third on a wild pitch. After an out, Lorna Oldt hit a sacrifice fly to give the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage.
Mifflinburg improves to 11-9 on the season and will face undefeated North Penn-Liberty (19-0) at 3 p.m. on Friday at Elm Park in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals. Midd-West finishes the season at 11-8.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINAL
MIFFLINBURG 3, MIDD-WEST 2
Midd-West;000;011;0 — 2-7-0
Mifflinburg;000;102;x — 3-8-0
Miley Beachel and McKennin Voss. Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne.
WP: Stewart; LP: Beachel.
Midd-West: Storm Wilt, 1-for-4; Sarah Shupp, 2-for-3, homer (5th, solo), run, RBI; Beachel, 1-for-2; Teagan Schreffler, 1-for-3, double; Lorna Oldt, 2-for-2, double, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Osborne, 1-for-3, run; Anna Pachucki, 2-for-3, homer (4th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Madison Fohringer, 1-for-2; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Alexis Fluman, 1-for-3.