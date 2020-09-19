SELINSGROVE — From the outside, it seemed to be a 27-yard field goal that just barely cleared the crossbar to bring Mifflinburg within four points of rival Lewisburg on Friday night.
However, inside the Mifflinburg locker room at halftime, it just might have changed the Wildcats’ season.
A week after being trampled by Danville, Mifflinburg could sense a victory against Lewisburg.
“When we went in at halftime, talking to the guys, it was the look in their eyes,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “It’s what I’ve been waiting to see.”
Mifflinburg scored two second-half touchdowns — converting four of five times the Wildcats went for it on fourth down, all on quarterback sneaks — as Mifflinburg knocked off Lewisburg, 17-14, in the Little Brown Jug Game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, the Green Dragons’ home field in 2020.
“They kept telling us to push. We came here with an attitude, and we came here to play,” Mifflinburg sophomore center Emmanuel Ulrich said. “We worked hard all winter and spring for nights like tonight, and it paid off.”
Trailing 7-3 to open the third quarter, the Wildcats’ opening drive stalled at the Lewisburg 5 after back-to-back incomplete passes on third and fourth downs. Sophomore running back Andrew Diehl carried six times for 63 yards on the drive, and finished the game with a career-high 139 yards on 28 carries.
“We really worked harder than ever this week to get over (the Danville game),” Diehl said. “We really wanted to beat our rival. It’s like a dream come true.”
The Wildcats forced a three-and-out, helped by a holding call and a good one-on-one tackle by Carter Breed on Lewisburg running back Max Moyers on third down.
Mifflinburg took advantage of a 22-yard punt to start its next drive from the Lewisburg 26. Owen Ordonez sacked Reitz for a 13-yard loss on first down, but on a screen pass on third-and-20, the Green Dragons were flagged for a late hit, and Mifflinburg picked up a first down at the Lewisburg 15.
It was one of many mistakes by the Green Dragons, who fumbled four times and were hurt by seven penalties.
“There will be changes,” Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said in a quick interview after the game.
Mifflinburg gained just 1 yard on its next two plays from the 15, but Reitz found Colin Miller for an 8-yard gain on third-and-9. The middle of the Wildcats’ offensive line helped Reitz score on a sneak from 6 yards out. Gabe Stetler’s extra point gave the Wildcats a 10-7 lead with 1:43 left in the third quarter.
Lewisburg had another three-and-out — including a combined tackle for a loss by Ulrich and Miller — to set up the Wildcats on the Lewisburg 35.
“Moyers was our main concern, and we really kept him contained. He had one long run,” Ulrich said. “We were able to keep them under control.”
The Wildcats (1-1 overall and HAC-11) clinched the game on their next drive. It took 12 plays, two fourth-down conversions, and took 6:32 off the second-half clock. When Reitz scored his second touchdown, this time on a 2-yard sneak, the Wildcats led 17-7 with 5:53 left in the game.
Lewisburg wasn’t quite done. An illegal touching on a halfback pass and a botched snap made the Green Dragons face a fourth-and-13 from their own 41. Ethan Dominick found Cam Michaels for a 31-yard gain that kept Lewisburg’s hopes alive. Three plays later, Michaels scored on his second 11-yard TD run of the game to pull Lewisburg back within 17-14 with 3:33 left in the contest.
Without any timeouts, the Green Dragons were forced to attempt an onside kick. Cannon Griffith recovered for the Wildcats, but Mifflinburg was unable to convert a first down when Lewisburg stopped a quarterback sneak on its own 41, so the Green Dragons had one more chance.
However, on the first pass, Griffith picked off Dominick, leading to two Mifflinburg kneel downs to seal the game.
MIFFLINBURG 17, LEWISBURG 14
Mifflinburg (1-1)`0`3`7`7 — 17
Lewisburg (0-2)`0`7`0`7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Lew-Cam Michaels 11 run (Jack Dieffenderfer kick)
Miff-FG Gabe Stetler 27
Third quarter
Miff-Jacob Reitz 6 run (Stetler kick)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Reitz 2 run (Stetler kick)
Lew-Michael 11 run (Dieffenderfer kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`MHS`LHS
First downs`17`7
Rushes-net yards`46-151`25-112
Passing yards`77`49
Passing`11-16-0`3-5-1
Fumbles-lost`2-1`4-1
Penalties-yards`3-15`7-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 28-139; Jacob Reitz 12-8, 2 TDs; Tyler Foltz 2-4; John Darrup 2-2; team 2-(-2). Lewisburg: Max Moyers 9-78; Ethan Dominick 5-33; Cam Michaels 5-17, 2 TDs; Jack Landis 5-0; team 1-(-16).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 11-16-0 for 77 yards. Lewisburg: Dominick 1-2-1 for 31 yards; Landis 2-3-0 for 18 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Colin Miller 5-38; Diehl 4-21; Lucas Whittaker 1-15; Jacob Bingaman 1-3. Lewisburg: Michaels 1-31; Moyers 1-16; Jay Lannert 1-2.