EUGENE, Ore. — Maura Fiamoncini placed third at the NCAA track and field meet in the javelin on Thursday.
Fiamoncini, a Bucknell senior and Mount Carmel graduate, earned first-team All-American accolades with her performance.
She broke her own school record on her second throw of the evening — throwing 185 feet, 4 inches — to earn Bucknell’s highest-ever NCAA Championship finish on the women’s side, passing Hall of Famer Lonnie Fertik. Fertik placed fourth in the 1982 NCAA Championships in the heptathlon.
“What an incredible day — third place with a lifetime best.,” Bucknell coach Kevin Donner said. “Maura’s shoulder was hurting her, but her experience at this meet really paid off. She is obviously mentally tough. The highest-ever finish for a Bucknell female — she was also the top American thrower today, which bodes well for the Olympic Trials in two weeks. What a great way to end her collegiate career.”
Fiamoncini, who was within one spot of earning first-team All-American status after finishing ninth in 2019, smashed her previous NCAA best (172-9) that she set in Austin, Texas, in 2019. Fiamoncini’s school-record mark of 184-5 was set in her collegiate debut in 2018. The mark for Fiamoncini was more than 20 feet further than the last time she competed in Eugene in 2018.
Fiamoncini also earns a spot in the Bucknell history books as one of two Bison to earn three All-American selections in track and field, joining Hall of Famer Thomas McLean. McLean earned three All-American citations from 1975-77 in the 800.
Fiamoncini set herself up in a good position, throwing 177-0 on her first throw for the seventh-best mark after one round. Fiamoncini then launched her second and deciding throw to move up to third, a little less than 4 feet better than Vanja Spaic of Fresno State in fourth (180-8).
Georgia’s Marie-Therese Obst won (195-10), followed by Alizee Minard of Arizona State (190-0). Four of the top five finishers threw personal-bests.
Fiamoncini now sets her sights on the Olympic Trials, with qualifying scheduled for the women’s javelin on June 25 at Hayward Field in Eugene.