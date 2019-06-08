AUSTIN, Texas — Maura Fiamoncini made Bucknell women’s track and field history Friday.
Fiamoncini, a Mount Carmel graduate and Bucknell sophomore, placed ninth in the javelin Friday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Fiamoncini is the only athlete in Bucknell women’s track and field history to be a two-time All-American, after earning a spot on the All-American second team for the second straight year.
She became the second All-American in program history in 2018 after finishing 13th, joining Lonnie Fertik who placed fourth in the heptathlon in 1982.
Fiamoncini earned her spot into the finals on her first throw of the day (172 feet) that snuck her into the ninth and final qualifying slot for the next phase. Fiamoncini then went on to improve to 172-9 on her first throw of finals, but was eight inches short of Alabama’s Samantha Zelden’s 173-7 that finished in eighth for the final first team All-American spot.
The 172-9 was Fiamoncini’s second-best throw of the 2019 season, behind her mark of 176-9 that she set at the NCAA East Prelims. She improved by nearly 10 feet from the 163-8 that she posted at the 2018 Outdoor Championships.
Stanford’s Mackenzie Little repeated as the national champion (195-0), followed by Kylee Carter of Auburn (185-0), Madison Wiltrout of North Carolina (181-1) and 2018 runner-up Jenna Gray of Stanford (179-9).
“Although Maura didn’t quite place as high as she wanted, she did make a final and got in six throws,” Bucknell coach Kevin Donner said. “She had a good, consistent series, and just didn’t quite position herself to hit the big one to score some team points and make first team All-American. Ninth in the country is very good and we are all very proud of her.”