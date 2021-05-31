The Daily Item
For the second time, District 4 postponed the softball semifinals, this time due to field conditions after the weekend-long rainfall left Elm Park unplayable on Monday.
The semifinals will be moved to today, while the district finals have been moved to Thursday.
The Class 4A semifinal will kickoff play today at Elm Park. No. 2-seed Shamokin (15-5) will play No. 3-seed Athens (15-5) at 1 p.m. The winner will play top-seed Danville (18-1) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Elm Park.
The Class 2A semifinals will be take place at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. today at Elm Park. Top-seed Line Mountain (17-3) will face No. 4-seed Muncy (12-7) in the first game, while No. 2-seed Wyalusing (11-8) will face No. 3-seed East Juniata (11-8).
The Class 3A semifinals will be back at the Moser Complex. At 3 p.m., top-seed Loyalsock (17-3) will face No. 5-seed Bloomsburg (14-7). At 5 p.m., No. 3-seed Lewisburg (17-4) will face No. 2-seed Central Columbia (17-3).
The higher seeds swept both meetings during Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play in the regular season.
The Class 3A championship game is 4:30 p.m. Thursday back at the Moser Complex.
The Class A semifinals are at Elm Park at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. today. No. 4-seed Canton (13-8) will face top-seed Northeast Bradford (14-0) in the first game.
The second game pits No. 2-seed Montgomery (19-1) against No. 6-seed Millville (11-10) in the second game.
The Red Raiders, the No. 2-seed, have victories over Central Columbia and defending Class A-champion Williams Valley this season.
The Class A championship game is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Elm Park.
Today’s winners in Class A, 2A and 3A will all qualify for the PIAA playoffs. Only the champion in Class 4A will qualify.