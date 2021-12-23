Emma Rolston stood over the ball before a district field hockey game, awaiting the signal to start.
Just ahead of the whistle, Greenwood coach Kent Houser caught his senior standout’s attention with a measured command.
“Emma,” he said, his voice not quite rising to a shout. “Go.”
Rolston took off at the official’s shrill cue, weaving past defenders as though they were holograms and carrying the ball into the Wildcats’ offensive circle within seconds.
It was a breathtaking sequence, one Rolston repeated throughout the season with unusual ease for a 6-foot field hockey player. Grass or turf, much resistance or little, long field or short — there was virtually nothing that stopped her from getting the ball from Point A to B.
“Honestly, I don’t even know. It just happens,” Rolston said. “I don’t even think about it when I’m doing it, honestly. It just happens, and, all of a sudden, I’m in front of the goal.”
A kid with the speed and skill to start at forward as a freshman for the defending state champions sprouted 5 inches before her sophomore year. She quickly became an all-state player and, ultimately, the force of nature who scored twice as many goals and points than anyone else in the Valley this season.
“One of the things you notice when you see her play is her athleticism is off the charts,” said Houser. “I told someone who asked about her, ‘As long as you like big, strong and fast ...”
Rolston was the obvious choice for Daily Item Field Hockey Player of the Year after she remarkably matched her three-year varsity totals with 33 goals, 14 assists and 80 points this season. She entered her senior year with career figures of 32 goals, 11 assists and 76 points.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been that reliant on one girl to score,” Houser said. “We switched systems and kind of felt we weren’t going to generate as much offense. But the way she came along, playing center mid ... we did not necessarily funnel (the ball) to her. We knew we had to find somebody who would be able to score for us, and she rose to the occasion.”
Rolston scored in all but six games, posting multiple goals 10 times, including six hat tricks (two in the district playoffs) and a four-goal game. Her team-high 14 assists (matched by junior mid Ashlyn Taylor) were consistent, spread over 12 games, but Rolston came into her own as a finisher with an arsenal of wicked shots.
She scored seven goals as a freshman despite sharing the field with All-American Paityn Wirth and two other multi-year all-state honorees, Leah Bryner and Hailey Womer. That trio combined for 277 career goals — Wirth’s 180 were the sixth-most in U.S. high school history when she graduated in 2018 — and this marked the first season Rolston played without any of them at her side. She flourished, regardless of opposing teams’ focused efforts to slow her, with a hammer drive and a sharp reverse that would make any defender think twice before stepping to the ball.
“Anybody can score goals, it’s just who’s there in that position,” Rolston said. “So it’s not like I’m forcing myself to get goals or that that’s my main goal, because it’s definitely not that. I mean, yeah, I knew somebody had to step up this year to put them in the back of the cage. That has to be everybody when they’re able, and when I have the opportunity I try to make it count.”
Rolston’s stature called to mind a pair of recent Greenwood stars who played in the 5-foot-10 to 6-foot range and excelled both at the high school and Division I college levels: Autumn Pellman and Mallory Fortenbaugh. Houser, though, may have paid her the highest compliment when he said, “I really see more of Paityn in her game than anybody else.”
That’s not hyperbole, comparing Rolston to the best player in program history. Rolston was not only skilled enough to play everywhere on the attack in her career, but she possessed the uncanny speed at her size to run by and away from defenders. She was a member of last year’s District 3 Class 2A bronze medal 4x100 relay team, in addition to winning the high jump.
Not all of the Kent State-bound Rolston’s success can be attributed to God-given ability, though. When she experienced that growth spurt, she had to train herself again and again to play lower to the field for better control of the ball. It was evident this season in so many games this season when her execution of form, speed and stickwork carved through opposing defenses.
“It’s one of the things she made real improvement in over four years,” said Houser. “I felt like when she came back from summer camp there was a real commitment to get lower and keep the ball tighter to her stick. It really was a big deal and noticeable. I actually said to her, ‘I can tell you really made a commitment to get lower.’ She said, ‘I had to.’”
The proof is in an 80-point season that upped her career total to 156, and brought her the Tri-Valley League MVP and a second Class A first-team all-state nod.
“I would definitely say it was a significant improvement because there wasn’t many times in the last seasons when I just would take the ball,” she said. “I think it’s mainly confidence, because I lacked that in the last few years, but this year I just felt like my role was to step up and set an example for those below me to show that you can do that if you’re confident enough.”
“She matched every bit of our hope of what she was going to bring to the team this season — in all aspects,” said Houser.
DAILY ITEM FIELD HOCKEY ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Carly Aument, Selinsgrove
A dynamic sophomore forward who received all-state recognition, Aument led the Seals with 12 goals and 29 points, totals that both tied for sixth-best in the Valley.
Rylee Dyroff, Lewisburg
Dyroff, a senior forward and all-state honoree, was third in the Valley with 15 goals and tied for third with 32 points. She finished with 61 career goals and 133 points.
Lexi Freed, Selinsgrove
A sophomore forward who played a strong overall field game, Freed garnered all-league honors after posting 24 points, including the Valley’s third-most assists (12).
Laney Yeager, Line Mountain
Yeager, a clutch senior forward, surpassed her career totals this year with 17 goals and 36 points (33 and 69 career), including her OT winner in the state quarterfinals.
Siena Brazier, Lewisburg
One season after being chosen an all-state fullback, Brazier moved to midfield for her senior year and rose to second-team all-state after scoring 10 points (four goals).
Taylor Rothermel, Line Mountain
A junior mid with a non-stop motor, Rothermel landed on the Tri-Valley League all-star team after posting 14 points, including a team-high eight assists (7th in Valley).
Sydney Schmouder, Selinsgrove
Schmouder, a two-way force in the middle for the district champions, was named second-team all-state after a 23-point junior season (eight goals) for 65 in her career.
Ashlyn Taylor, Greenwood
The remarkably consistent Taylor, an all-state junior mid who committed to Kent State, matched the Valley-high of 14 assists and tied for third in the area with 32 points.
Cortney Keim, Line Mountain
The Valley’s unofficial leader in defensive saves, Keim capped her career with a pair in the state semifinals, and earned a spot on the Tri-Valley League all-star first team.
Emily Seebold, Mifflinburg
A steady and reliable presence for a first-year varsity goalie, the senior Seebold was named Heartland-I first team for a team that allowed nine goals in its last eight games.
Jordan Stroup, Greenwood
Stroup, a junior with a pair of all-state seasons at midfielder, moved to fullback to protect a surgically repaired knee and repeated on first-team with 26 points (eight goals).
Riley Batdorf, Selinsgrove
Batdorf was named all-state for the second consecutive year, earning a first-team nod — the first for a Seals goalie since 1999 — after posting 10 shutouts and two OT wins.
SECOND TEAM
F-Ali Bottiger, jr., Shikellamy
F-Sara Harter, sr., Mifflinburg
F-Teague Hoffman, sr., Line Mountain
F-Allie Howell, jr., Greenwood
F-Isa Napoli, sr., Selinsgrove
M-Alayna Davis, jr., Selinsgrove
M-Delaney Klingler, jr., Midd-West
M-Alana Martz, jr., Line Mountain
M-Gracie Roush, jr., Greenwood
M-Marlo Spriggle, sr., Midd-West
D-Natalie Hall, sr., Lewisburg
D-Lorna Oldt, jr., Midd-West
D-Maddie Reidinger, sr., Southern Columbia
G-Lydia Miller, jr., Greenwood
G-Reagan Wiest, jr., Shikellamy
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards: Abby Benner, fr., Midd-West; Whitney Berge, so., Lewisburg; Ali Bucher, so., Selinsgrove; Emily Fry, sr., Selinsgrove; Karah Goss, sr., East Juniata; Claire Hayes, sr., Mifflinburg; Naomi Lyter, so., Greenwood; Lauryn Michaels, so., Shikellamy; Rylee Petro, sr., Southern Columbia; Maddie Redding, sr., Lewisburg; Terri Reichard, sr., Line Mountain; Saige Sarviss, so., Danville; Skye Stabley, sr., Southern Columbia; Audrey Weger, jr., Greenwood; Gwen Wiest, fr., Shikellamy; Mya Willard-Miller, jr., Shikellamy.
Midfielders: Sydney Cameron, jr., Greenwood; Maria Darrup, jr., Mifflinburg; Ainsley Derck, sr., Line Mountain; Sara Dewyer, jr., Milton; Rachel Erickson, sr., Mifflinburg; Makenna Hauger, sr., Mifflinburg; Caeleigh Holohan, jr., Mifflinburg; Brianna Massey, sr., Shikellamy; Avery Mast, so., Lewisburg; Julie McGovern, sr., Selinsgrove; Ella Oaks, fr., Shikellamy; Evelyn Osborne, jr., Mifflinburg; Kianna Rizzo, sr., Southern Columbia; Sarah Shupp, jr., Midd-West; Carley Youngman, sr., Selinsgrove.
Defenders: Ciara Baer, sr., Selinsgrove; Brianna Carl, sr., Line Mountain; Riley Danko, jr., Greenwood; Anastacia Ditty, sr., Milton; Isabella Hile, jr., Shikellamy; Maddie Hoover, sr., Selinsgrove; Cassidy Kibler, jr., Selinsgrove; Bianca Long, sr., Milton; Carmyn Markley, sr., Midd-West; Jenna Sassaman, sr., Selinsgrove; Katherine Shiffer, sr., Greenwood; Sydney Sinko, fr., Shikellamy; Velvet Sterowski-Heck, jr., Danville; Hope Swarey, jr., Mifflinburg; Emma Terry, sr., Lewisburg; Carley Wagner, so., Lewisburg; Willow Wolfe, sr., Shikellamy.
Goalies: Taylor Deiter, sr., Line Mountain; Kaitlyn Gabel, jr., Danville; Hanna Keller, sr., Southern Columbia.