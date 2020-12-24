When Kara Koch pledged to play college field hockey at Bloomsburg University back in February, she placed an enormous bet on herself.
Koch, then a junior at Lewisburg, was a two-sport athlete who charted a path to try one at a traditional NCAA Division II power.
It was an admittedly bold move for a girl who had been overshadowed by a couple of all-state teammates.
Did she have the goods to meet the challenges of Division II hockey and compete at that level?
Let’s just say the player who signed her letter of intent on Dec. 9 would have doubled down on the chutzpah 10 months earlier.
Koch had a phenomenal senior season, practically duplicating her career statistics to top the area while leading the Green Dragons back to league and district contention.
She was voted a first-team midfielder by Heartland Athletic Conference coaches for the first time; she received her first all-state recognition on the Class A second team; and she was named The Daily Item Field Hockey Player of the Year.
“I don’t think I would have expected this (in February); I didn’t even expect this right now,” Koch said of the accolades. “It’s a good confidence-booster, but it is also validating.”
“Kara was just a true player,” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “She works very, very hard; her stickwork is amazing; and she is such a competitor. She works her butt off to be the best she can be.”
*
Koch, the daughter of Bryan and Jennifer Koch, followed sister Katie in the Lewisburg program. The two were teammates in 2017 when Katie was all-state second team prior to playing two sports at Susquehanna University.
Kara Koch cracked the Green Dragons’ starting lineup as a sophomore forward before shifting to the midfield later that season. She earned HAC-II second-team recognition in consecutive years, and was a key contributor to Lewisburg’s 2019 district championship. However, forward Gaby Markunas and mid Izabel Zaleski powered the title team as seniors. Markunas topped the Valley with 39 goals; Zaleski was the area assist leader with 22.
So despite entering her final varsity season as one of the most experienced Green Dragons, Koch brought career totals of 15 goals and 50 points to a team facing a huge scoring shortfall.
“I definitely felt responsibility, but not to the point I had to do it all myself. We had so many talented people that I knew it wasn’t all on me,” Koch said. “My mindset was to help fill the gaps, not only as a player but as a leader in general and as a captain. I wanted to fill that kind of role, not necessarily be the leading scorer. I needed to be the best I can be for my team.”
Koch’s scoring surge began in the season opener with Lewisburg’s only goal in a loss to division rival Bloomsburg, and it continued throughout the pandemic-shortened season. She had at least one point in each of the Green Dragons’ first seven games, with goals in all but one and a hat trick to cap the run. In fact, she scored at least one goal in 11 of 16 games, and had four multi-goal games.
“There were games when we needed a goal, and she went in there and did it,” said Daneen Zaleski. “She got to where she needed to be and took the shot to make it happen.”
Koch finished the season with 17 goals (three more than Greenwood all-state mids Leah Bryner and Emma Rolston) and 11 assists (two more than Selinsgrove all-state forward Jessica Alba). Koch’s 45 points led the Valley by 10, and capped her career total at 95. That specific “triple crown,” leading the Valley in goals, assists and points, happened only one other time in the past decade (Greenwood’s Paityn Wirth, 2018).
“I never really thought of myself as a goal scorer,” Koch said. “I just did my best to get the ball up (the field) because a lot of scoring comes from moving the ball between the (25-yard lines), which is where I feel strongest.
“Definitely a lot of it had to do with positioning, being in the right spot at the right time, and I got a little lucky. I didn’t notice it that much. When I’m in a game, I’m just doing my best to pitch in wherever I may be needed, and in the midfield I have a chance to do that.”
*
What set Koch apart from other area standouts this season was her melded style of play. The girl whose nonstop motor impacted games in a secondary role had renewed motivation as a senior leader. She would bust her tail from corner to corner, whether scrambling to regain possession or with an eye trained on the cage and her teammates around it.
“One of my main goals — as with anything I do overall — is kind of to be better than I was the previous year,” she said. “That’s always been something I’ve worked on. I always want to be better than the year before.
“Going into the season, I was a very different as a player than I was in my junior year.”
Koch said that when the COVID-19 shutdown occurred in March, mere weeks after her Bloomsburg University commitment, and canceled the varsity softball season, she shifted her focus to field hockey. Her workouts and individual practice were geared toward improving her game and making it more college-ready.
“This year, in particular, she was strong in all aspects of the game,” Daneen Zaleski said. “In previous years she could get knocked off the ball, but she is stronger and holds onto the ball. She truly worked to be a better passer and see where the ball needed to go so a teammate could run onto it. She took the flexibility of her position and her ability and ran with it. She controlled the field.”
It would make a riveting highlight reel if Koch’s scoring plays were stripped away and the camera trained solely on the action between the 25s. Her potent combination of speed, stickwork and determination caught even some familiar opponents off guard. She was a force against Selinsgrove on Sept. 30, scoring the game-winner in overtime for the Green Dragons’ second consecutive home win in the series and just the Seals’ fourth HAC loss since the league’s inception in 2008. Selinsgrove made the requisite adjustments for the rematch of defending district champions on Oct. 17.
“We really focused on Kara today,” Seals senior all-state mid Hailey Bingaman said after a 2-0 win. “She has a really nice shot, and we just wanted to keep her out of the circle as much as we could.”
The Green Dragons later won at Bloomsburg with a shutout that wrested away a share of the HAC-II championship, a Lewisburg first. The Panthers had won all of the previous 12 HAC-II titles. The teams met for a third time in the District 4 Class A final. Bloomsburg won 2-0 for its first crown since 1982, securing the district’s lone state playoff berth.
Thanks in large part to Koch’s play and leadership, Lewisburg defied the odds after losing five starters to graduation, finishing 13-3 as the league co-championship and district runner-up.
“We talked about it in all the tough games, moving Kara outside because we knew she would be double-teamed. Finally, we just said, ‘It is what is. Play through it.’ That’s what she ended up doing, and it didn’t matter to her,” said Daneen Zaleski. “She led by example. She was a great leader and player. You can be good and not have to say a word; everyone just knows who to look up to. That’s who she was, and that’s why all the girls respected her.”