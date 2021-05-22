WILLIAMSPORT — Selinsgrove's dominance in the field events carried the Seal girls to a district title Saturday on the second day of the District 4 Class 3A track and field championships at Williamsport Area High School.
The Seals added three field event wins to the three they took on Thursday, giving them firsts in six of the seven field events. Annelise Bond set a district record in the pole vault of 12 feet, 7 inches; Kyleigh Elsayed added a discus championship to the shot put title she won Thursday; and Lillian Poust led a 1-2-3 sweep in the long jump.
In addition, freshman Shaela Kruskie won the 3200 meters to add to two district titles won by Madison Stebila on Thursday in the high and triple jump.
The Seals outlasted Williamsport, 169-163, for the title, followed by Shikellamy (99), Jersey Shore (46), Shamokin (34), Mifflinburg (28) and Athens (19).
Shikellamy's Alyssa Keeley (1600) also won a 3A title.
"We had two unknowns coming into this season," said Selinsgrove's first-year coach Mike Stebila. "First was what would the girls do after not having a season last year because of COVID, and the second was that it was my first year as head coach and I had to learn other things than just the jumps, which I did before. It was a strong learning curve for everybody.
"We knew coming into the season that our field events would carry us but we also saw a lot of improvement on the track as the season went on."
Kruskie was an example of that improvement. She won the 3,200 meters in 11:41.42, and added a runner-up finish to Keeley in the 1,600.
Although Selinsgrove did not win any other track events, the Seals had several second-place finishes, including one by Maryrose Molina-Shuman in the 400, and in the 1,600 and 400 relays. Molina-Shuman also was fourth in the 200.
"I want to give a special shoutout to Maryrose Molina-Shuman," Stebila said. "She actually has our longest long jump of the year, but we pulled her out of that event because we were so deep there, and we could use her in some of the running events. She made that sacrifice and it paid off for us as a team."
Bond said she was a little upset she had a close miss at 13 feet, but was happy to shatter the district record of 11 feet held jointly by her older sister, Katie, and Shamokin's Alaina Pearson.
"I had to put my pedal to the metal after last season (2020) and not having a season," Bond said. "I did all technique work and had to prepare all summer, and then after soccer season."
Poust, Abby Parise and Madison Stebila swept the top three spots in the long jump. Poust won at 16 feet, 6.25 inches.
"That was my PR by about five inches," said Poust, a senior. "It was very unexpected. I think we were seeded 3-4-5, but there was no way we thought we'd do 1-2-3. I'm shocked and amazed. I wasn't even jumping at the beginning of the season. I long jumped a few times, and kept getting better."
Kruskie said she started running in seventh grade and has really taken to it.
She said she's excited about running at Shippensburg to test herself against the state's best runners.
"I ran a really good girl from North Schuylkill, Carly McCormick, at the Purple and White Invitational, so I know a little about how tough it will be," she said.
Keeley won the 1,600 in a career-best time of 5:17.09, about 10 seconds ahead of Kruskie.
"It was nice to have coach (Mike) Farronato this year when our other coaches moved away," said Keeley, who also runs on the winning 3,200 relay and was runner-up in the 800. "I feel our cross-country season really prepared us. Since coronavirus took last year I was a little disappointed but we all worked hard."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD MEET
(Winner advances to states, plus qualifiers by time or distance)
Team standings and key: 1. Selinsgrove (Sel) 169; 2. Williamsport (Will) 163; 3. Shikellamy (Shik) 99; 4. Jersey Shore (JS) 46; 5. Shamokin (Sham) 34; 6. Mifflinburg (Miff) 28; 7. Athens (Ath) 19.
100: 1. Tionna Collier, Will, 12.66; 2. Jordan Moten, Shik, 12.94; 3. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 13.06; 4. Mayrose Molin-Shuman, Sel, 13.5; 5. Madison Maihle, JS, 13.28; 6. Abigail Corson, JS, 13.58. 200: 1. Tionna Collier, Will, 26.22; 2. Carly Aument, Sel, 26.62; 3. Jordan Moten, Shik, 26.89; 4. Kailee Hemrich, Will, 27.02; 5. Abigail Corson, JS, 27.30; 6. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 27.38. 400: 1. Kailee Hemrich, Will, 1:00.47; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 1:01.14; 3. Danyse Washington, Will, 1:02.16; 4. Carly Aument, Sel, 1:02.99; 5. Avery Metzger, Miff, 1:03.02; 6. Carli McConnell, JS, 1:05.11. 800: 1. Aubrey Sechrist, JS, 2:19.99; 2. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 2:23.09; Ellie Fisher, Will, 2:24.70; 4. Danyse Washington, Will, 2:29.26; 5. Emma Bronson, Ath, 2:30.78; 6. Zoe Tomko, Sel, 2:31.89. 1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 5:17.09; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 5:27.18; 3. Zoe Tomko, Sel, 5:28.89; 4. Emma Bronson, Ath, 5:35.27; 5. Sara Pecchia, JS, 5:49.62; 6. Emma Strausser, Shik, 5:55.39. 3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 11:41.42; 2. Olivia Solomon, Shi, 12:32.74; 3. Breia Mayes, Sel, 12:43.05; 4. Ella Wilson, Will, 13:02.65; 5. Emily Hale, Will, 13:05.74; 6. Marissa Allen, Miff, 13:06.16. 100 hurdles: 1. Jessica Robinson, Will, 16.51; 2. Gina Carepelluci, Sham, 16.85; 3. Abby Parise, Sel, 16.86; 4. Prynn Sidleck, Will, 17.34; 5. Anyae Grissom, Will, 17.42; 6. Makaya Weber, Miff, 17.43. 300 hurdles: 1. Makayla Weber, Miff, 48.66; 2. Anyae Grissom, Will, 48.89; 3. Peyton Yocum, Miff, 49.47; 4. Abby Parise, Sel, 49.74; 5. Madelyn Gerst, JS, 50.92; 6. Emma Naugle, Sel, 51.72. 400 relay: 1. Williamsport 49.48; 2. Selinsgrove, 49.80; 3. Jersey Shore 52.09; 4. Shikellamy 54.56; 5. Shamokin 55.64; 6. Athens, 55.98. 1,600 relay: 1. Williamsport (Danyse Washington, Anna Harstead, Kailee Helmrich, Anyae Grissom) 4:07.55; 2. Selinsgrove (Carly Aument, Annalise Bond, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Lilian Poust) 4:09.39; 3. Shikellamy (Alyssa Keeley, Jordan Moten, Melia Raker, Sophia Feathers) 4:13.55; 4. Jersey Shore 4:14.11; 5. Athens 4:25.19; 6. Mifflinburg (Peyton Yocum, Olivia Walter, Makayla Weber, Avery Metzger) 4:28.45. Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond, Sel, 12-7 (district record, breaks mark of 11-0, Alaina Pearson, Shamokin, and Katie Bond, Selinsgrove); 2. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 10-0; 3. Mallory Pardoe, Will, 9-0; 4. Rileigh Nowroski, Sham, 8-6; 5. Rebecca Reimer, Miff, 8-0; 6. Lexie Merchilinsky, Shik, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Lillian Poust, Sel, 16-6.25; 2. Abby Parise, Sel, 16-1; 3. Madison Stebila, Sel, 15-8; 4. Countess Lingard, Will, 15-6.75; 5. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 15-5.75; 6. Mya Thompson, Ath, 15-5.75. Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Sel, 115-4; 2. Olivia Holmes, Will, 100-4; 3. Olivia Bartlow, Ath, 91-2; 4. Luseane Ma'afu Will, 89-5; 5. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 87-0; 6. Angelis Cordero, Will, 84-9. Javelin: 1. Enya Green-Pratt, Will, 119-3; 2. Iscah Rintelman, Will, 104-5; 3. Emma Kramer, Sham, 102-3; 4. Samantha Machmer, JS, 98-11; 5. Matison Cramer, Will, 98-8; 6. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 96-8.