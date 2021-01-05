Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he expects quarterback Justin Fields to play in Monday’s championship game against No. 1 Alabama.
Fields suffered a rib injury in the second quarter of the semifinal against Clemson. He remained in the game and led the Buckeyes to a 49-28 win Friday, giving the Big Ten a representative in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The Buckeyes, who defeated Oregon in 2015 to win the national championship, will play No. 1 Alabama (11-0) on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for the national title.
Day improved to 23-1 with the semifinal win, his lone loss coming to Clemson in last year’s College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal.
“After last season, (it was) something that weighed heavy on us after this game, so to come full circle against a great team in Clemson and Trevor Lawrence — one of the best quarterbacks to play in the history of college football and against a great program — to come back and win … I just couldn’t be happier for this team,” Day said.
Ohio State’s offense erupted for 639 yards behind a career day by Fields, who was 22-of-28 passing for 385 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Fields briefly left the game in the second quarter after taking a helmet to ribs, but he returned one play later and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Olave.
“He looked at me, and I said, ‘How are you doing? Are you going to be able to make it?’” Day said of his conversation with Fields after the injury. “He said, ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to.’ What a gutsy performance. What a tough and special young man Justin Fields is.”
Fields’ six touchdown passes tied an Ohio State school record. The adrenaline of the moment, Fields said, helped heighten his pain tolerance as the game progressed.
“I feel like I was always in the zone,” Fields said. “But, of course, I wasn’t really able to run or it would hurt every time I threw the ball, so I would just not really worry about that during the plays and just deal with the pain after the throw.”
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Olave finished with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns on six catches.
The loss prevented Clemson from making it back to the College Football Playoff national championship for a second straight year. Lawrence, a Heisman finalist, was 33-of-48 passing for 400 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Tigers ended with 444 yards of offense.
“Obviously it was not our night,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Incredibly disappointed in how we played, but I’m super proud of our fight in the second half. The game got away from us, and our guys continued to compete all the way down to the last play, and I’m really proud of that.”
B1G goes bowling
Three Big Ten teams, including Ohio State, earned this bowl wins this postseason.
Wisconsin (4-3) tallied the conference’s first victory with a 42-28 win against Wake Forest (4-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, and No. 14 Northwestern (7-2) defeated Auburn (6-5), 35-19, in the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl.
No. 11 Indiana (6-2) lost, 26-20, to Ole Miss (5-5) in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2 as the Hoosiers were unable to snap their 30-year bowl win drought.
The loss was the second consecutive for Indiana in a January bowl. The Hoosiers lost a one-point game to Tennessee in last year’s Gator Bowl.
“I’m just so thankful and happy just to be a part of a changing program like this, to be that change,” Indiana running back Stevie Scott III said. “It’s definitely a great feeling. We’re definitely sad we didn’t cap off the year like we wanted to. It’s just a start. I feel like we’ve broken through. For this next year upcoming, we have to continue doing what we started this year.”
Heading into next week’s national championship game, the SEC leads all Power 5 conferences with a 6-2 bowl record. The Big 12 has gone 5-0 in its matchups. The ACC is winless at 0-6, while the Pac-12 also went winless at 0-2.
Wrestling gets start date
The Big Ten late last week rolled out its 2021 wrestling schedule, and matches are scheduled to begin on Friday with Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan and Rutgers slated for meets.
Penn State opens its season Jan. 16 at Rutgers, while Indiana begins its year on Jan. 10 at Illinois.
The 2021 Big Ten Championships will be held on March 6-7 at Penn State.
Ten Big Ten teams are ranked among Intermat’s Top 25 tournament teams this season: Reigning Big Ten champion Iowa (No. 1), Michigan (No. 2), Penn State (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 6), Nebraska (No. 7), Minnesota (No. 13), Michigan State (No. 16), Northwestern (No. 17), Rutgers (No. 20) and Purdue (No. 22).
The 2021 NCAA championships will be held from March 18-20 in St. Louis.