Today was supposed to be one of the best days of the year.
My plan was to wake up, order some pizza and wings — maybe a cheesesteak — and find a comfortable spot on the couch. Then the fun was to begin — watching the first full day of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
This is a day I look forward to every year. College basketball is on multiple channels from noon to midnight, and the day is, hopefully, full of buzzer-beaters, upsets and the teams I root for winning. Also, getting off to a good start in the bracket contest is always nice.
Obviously, that’s not how I’m going to be spending today. The NCAA canceled the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. I know there are more important concerns than sports and the NCAA Tournament, but there’s still going to be a hole in my next four days, and next three weekends.
So the question becomes: How do I get my NCAA Tournament fix?
Watching other sports would help, but that’s not really an option. A spring training baseball game or a soccer match would have been a temporary — and fun — distraction, but what I really crave is the tournament.
There are a few simple ideas that I will throw out there, but those aren’t my main plan. Several TV channels are airing old college basketball games, and there are a plethora of NCAA Tournament simulations that you can find on Twitter and various places on the internet.
Those are fun. I’ve spent hours enjoying them over the past few days, but that doesn’t quite scratch this particular itch.
Here’s my best suggestion. My wife and I are going to go over the bridge to Treas Park, and we’re going to play our own tournament.
I’m going to get a copy of the bracket made by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, we’re going to pick teams to be and we’re going to shoot. The player who wins, has the team they were portraying advance to the next round.
Now, our bracket will be slightly different that Lunardi’s. In the one we’re going to play, Xavier snuck into the tournament. If I shoot better than my wife over the course of the tournament, the Musketeers will be cutting down the net. If she has her way, the 2020 national champions will be the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This is also a bracket you can play by yourself, if your wife, husband, parents, whoever don’t want to play basketball with you. One of the best ways to do this is to shoot with your dominant hand for the team you like, and your off-hand for the team you don’t.
For toss-up games, designate one team as 3-pointers and one team as layups. Take 10 of each, and the winning team is the one with the most points.
My other best option — and with three open weekends, why not do both? — is more an exercise of the mind than the body.
I’m a big fan of Statis Pro Basketball, which is similar to Strat-O-Matic baseball, except you use cards instead of dice for randomness. If you don’t know what either of those games are: first, I feel bad for you; second, they are both statistic-driven simulations that take coaching decisions by the player into account.
So, I’ll probably whip out some of the best college basketball teams and play my own tournament. The downside is there are no cards for this year’s teams. The game has been out of print for quite some time, but there is a guy, Phil Graham, who makes new cards. One of the reasons I’m so disappointed there is no tournament this year is because I hoped Kentucky would make the Sweet 16, allowing me to get a card team with Bucknell grad Nate Sestina, now a member of the Wildcats.
Based on what teams you have, you can make all kinds of fun matchups. Do you want to see how the most recent Villanova championship teams match up with the 1984-85 team led by Ed Pinckney, Dwayne McClain, Harold Pressley and Gary McLain? Done.
How about a UMass team with Julius Erving playing against the Artis Gilmore-led Jacksonville team of 1969-70? I will probably try to lead Larry Bird and the 1978-79 Indiana State Sycamores to a national title. Magic Johnson and Michigan State, which beat Bird and the Sycamores in the final, aren’t making my tournament.
The possibilities are endless, which is part of the fun.
If all that fails, I’ll have to pull out my Playstation 2 and fire up College Hoops 2K8.
One of those ways, or a combination of all of them, will soften the blow of no tournament this year.
I’d still rather have a tournament to watch.