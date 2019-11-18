One of the greatest senior classes in area high school history walked down the hill for the final time at their home field on Saturday night’s District 4 Class 2A championship game.
It made the 49-0 win over rival Mount Carmel, bittersweet for the Tigers.
“It was bittersweet, though. It’s the last time we’ll every play here,” two-way linemen Lear Quinton said. “It’s happy, though, too, because we are still moving on to our main goal, the state championship.”
This Southern Columbia senior class is not only sending four players to the Big Ten, linebacker Max Tillett will play at New Hampshire, while Quinton will wrestle at Dartmouth next year.
Not looking ahead
The Tigers had every reason to look past the Red Tornadoes. A 48-point victory in the second week of the season and a lot of people around the Elysburg/Catawissa area telling the Southern Columbia players it should be a cakewalk.
“All they’ve been hearing all week in the community, (this game) shouldn’t be any problem,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said.
Southern Columbia quickly took care of buisness on Saturday night, racing out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead, including two touchdowns in a 20-second span.
“The biggest concern is keeping the kids grounded and concerned about playing good football,” Roth said. “I think they did a great job of that, coming out and taking care of business.”
Home cooking
All four District 4 football champions still alive in the state playoffs will play close to home this weekend with three games on Friday night and one on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers will face District 3 champion Upper Dauphin at 7 p.m. Friday at Selinsgrove High School. Class 4A champion Jersey Shore will face District 11 champion Pottsville at 7 p.m. Friday at Danville High School.
STA Stadium at Williamsport will host two games this weekend. Class A champion Muncy will face Lackwanna Trail at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Class 3A champion Montoursville will face District 2 champion Wyoming Area at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Montoursville and Wyoming Area have combined for a 24-2 record this season with both losses coming to Southern Columbia.