LEHIGHTON — Gavin Garcia is a wonderful football player, but the plan for Southern Columbia wasn’t to rely on him to score 50 touchdowns.
However, injuries in the Tigers’ backfield limited fullback Wes Barnes and halfback Braeden Wisloski for the bulk of the regular season.
As the playoffs marched on, it seemed the two juniors were one step away from breaking the big plays expected from the two earlier in the season.
“We felt we were close,” Barnes said.
The two juniors broke through in Friday night’s 56-14 victory over Northern Lehigh to send Southern Columbia to its 20th state football championship game in the last 27 years since its first title-game appearance in 1994.
Both Wisloski and Barnes topped 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in the victory. Both running backs, and coach Jim Roth, were quick to point to the Tigers’ offensive line for their role in the victory.
“The line opened up some big holes, and we did our jobs as running backs,” Barnes said.
“The offensive line has been intact for most of the year,” Roth said of his starting group of tackles Chris Treshock and Carson Savitski, guards Joseph Quinton and Brett Horton, along with center Gabe Leffler. “When you have that consistency and the experience that this group has, and the type of running backs that we have, you see the last three games what we can be capable of.”
Between Wisloski and Barnes, each had one 100-yard game this year previous to both topping the mark in the win over the Bulldogs, and the three touchdowns they each scored marks a season high as well.
“We had a bunch of confidence in our team, that they would get us back here so we could contribute when we got healthy,” Wisloski said.
Roth added: “The more reps they’ve gotten since they’ve come back from injury, being healthy, getting more opportunities, I think both running backs are getting more and more comfortable.”
The return to health of Barnes and Wisloski is important to stop teams from keying on Garcia like the Bulldogs tried to do on Friday night after the Kent State-recruit’s record six-touchdown performance last week against Richland in the quarterfinals.
Most of Barnes and Wisloski’s big runs came attacking the side opposite of Garcia.
“Gavin plays left halfback, and runs to the right, so (Northern Lehigh) was really slanting everything that way (to the right),” Roth said. “When we ran weak with either Braeden or Wes, it really left us with an advantage to that side (of the formation), and we took advantage of it.”
With both Wisloski and Barnes healthy, it gives the Tigers plenty of confidence heading for a fifth straight state title on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. with Serra Catholic.
“It’s great to see what those guys did (Friday night),” Roth said. “Going to into a championship game — with what Gavin can do — it’s so tough for a defense to defend.”