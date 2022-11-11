The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big lead in the Houston Open.
Finau was at his best late in the round at Memorial Park, finishing with three straight birdies. His final shot from light rough left of the 18th fairway still had enough spin to check up about 4 feet from the hole.
He was at 13-under 127, and four shots clear of Patrick Rodgers (63) among early starters.
Thunderstorms and gusts that halted play are part of a system that is expected to shift to a northerly wind and drop temperatures some 20 degrees over the weekend.
PGA Tour Champions
PHOENIX — Steven Alker began his PGA Tour Champions career as a Monday qualifier, the goal every week right in front of him: post top-10 finishes to keep playing.
The Kiwi kept pulling it off until a win secured his full card.
Alker’s path to winning the Charles Schwab Cup is just as clear.
The PGA Tour Champions points leader shot his second straight bogey-free round at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, a 7-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington.
Alker made seven birdies at Phoenix Country Club to reach 13 under through two rounds, keeping him comfortably in front of the only player who can overtake him for the Schwab Cup. Harrington also shot 64 and was 12 under, but needs to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to win the PGA Tour Champions season championship.
Bernhard Langer closed with a bogey on the reachable par-5 18th to shoot 69. He’s at six back at 7 under in his bid to match Hale Irwin’s record of 45 senior tour wins.
LPGA Tour
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Maria Fassi always knew a good putting stroke to go along with her explosive power would lead to low scores. She picked a good time for it to finally come together.
Fassi powered her way across the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club and rode a smooth putting stroke to an 8-under 62, her career low on the LPGA Tour, giving her a two-shot lead in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
This is the final tournament before the leading 60 players qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship with its $7 million purse.
Fassi, the 24-year-old from Mexico, is at No. 72.
Lexi Thompson, Carlota Ciganda and Hyo Joo Kim were among those at 66. Thompson ended a streak of more than three years without a victory at the Saudi-funded Aramco Team Series in New York last month.
The Pelican Women’s Championship was washed out Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, and was reduced to 54 holes.