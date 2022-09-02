MILTON — After Northumberland Christian took an early lead, Meadowbrook Christian rallied for a 6-3 Allegheny Athletic Christian Athletic Association win over Meadowbrook Christian, 3-1.
Audrey Millett and Kat Bennage each scored four minutes apart to give the Lions the lead for good.
Bennage and Millett each finished with two goals for Meadowbrook Christian. Madelyn Fausnacht added a goal and an assist. Goalie Emma George had five saves in the game.
Meadowbrook Christian 6, Northumberland Christian 3
First half
MC-Kat Bennage (Maddy Osman), 35:22; NC-Elliana Zwatty, 29:04; NC-Samantha Hudson, 26:12; MC-Audrey Millett (Madelyn Fausnacht), 24:19; MC-Bennage, 20:34; MC-Millett, 8:23; NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 2:32.
Second half
MC-Fausnacht, 39:22; MC-Kailey Devlin, 19:10.
Shots: MC 9-8. Corners: NC 5-3. Saves: Meadowbrook Christian 5 (Emma George); Northumberland Christian 3 (Caitlyn Gray).